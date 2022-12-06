Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Transforms Hair Into Christmas Tree Complete With Lights and Baubles
Justice Jackson told Newsweek that the weight of the ornaments and lights in her hair made it difficult to see anything.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Dad of 3 Blasted for Leaving Family with $100 for Christmas After Plans to Attend World Cup
With Christmas just around the corner, many families are preparing to host Christmas events and also collect gifts to give to one another on the big day. Christmas is no small affair, and for a lot of families, it's a very expensive event. It's not uncommon for most families to budget early in the year so that they don't fall into debt during the Christmas season.
Ohio Mom Turns Kid’s Bedroom Doors Into Apartment Doors Decorated for Christmas
What a wonderful thing to wake up to each day!
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
The Home From A Christmas Story Is For Sale, But There's A Catch
With both "A Christmas Story" and the sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" streaming on HBO Max this holiday season, both longtime and newer fans of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) can joyfully rewatch the classic film and maybe introduce it to someone new. But for Brian Jones, the owner of the Cleveland house featured in the film, this season is a time of trying to sell the iconic home, along with the properties surrounding it. His reasoning was simple: "You have this nice 1940s look and then, right next door, boom! Condos or townhomes? Now that just doesn't fit," he told Variety.
kenarry.com
Christmas Gnomes
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS. Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I’m always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
macaronikid.com
8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
Can You Guess the Most Popular Christmas Song in New Hampshire?
It's no secret that everyone, no matter who you are, enjoys holiday songs. Some people listen to Christmas music all year long, while others start immediately after Halloween. Yours truly tends to wait until after Thanksgiving, and some folks even hold off until December 1. No matter when you consider...
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real
This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Incredible Two-Story 'Christmas House' Is Nicer Than Human Pads
If you celebrate Christmas, do you all ready have your tree and decorations up or are you more of one of those last-minute types? Some people start decorating the second the Halloween pumpkins are put in the garbage, others wait until the night before Christmas. Well, one fan of the holiday isn't waiting at all and that's this adorable little pup who is definitely in the Christmas spirit!
Food Beast
In-N-Out Spreads Holiday Vibes With New Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Now what's the holidays without some ugly sweater action? Christmastime has a long and storied history of ironically putting the ugly holiday sweater on a pedestal, and In-N-Out is making sure fans can continue to do so while also declaring their love for the Double Double. The fast food icon...
Little girl refuses to kiss Baby Jesus at Christmas Mass
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Christmas Eve is a big deal in the Portuguese Catholic community, especially Midnight Mass. When my mother was a little girl, she dreaded attending Midnight Mass.
Labrador's Awestruck Reaction to Christmas Lights Show Has Viewers in Tears
Milo's owner Kayla told Newsweek she took him to the Jones Beach Light show in Long Island, New York, as a puppy last year and "he loved it" so much they had to come back.
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
Comments / 0