TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
The Independent

Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas

The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Looper

The Home From A Christmas Story Is For Sale, But There's A Catch

With both "A Christmas Story" and the sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" streaming on HBO Max this holiday season, both longtime and newer fans of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) can joyfully rewatch the classic film and maybe introduce it to someone new. But for Brian Jones, the owner of the Cleveland house featured in the film, this season is a time of trying to sell the iconic home, along with the properties surrounding it. His reasoning was simple: "You have this nice 1940s look and then, right next door, boom! Condos or townhomes? Now that just doesn't fit," he told Variety.
CLEVELAND, OH
kenarry.com

Christmas Gnomes

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS. Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I’m always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
macaronikid.com

8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About

Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
New York Post

I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real

This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
pethelpful.com

Dog's Incredible Two-Story 'Christmas House' Is Nicer Than Human Pads

If you celebrate Christmas, do you all ready have your tree and decorations up or are you more of one of those last-minute types? Some people start decorating the second the Halloween pumpkins are put in the garbage, others wait until the night before Christmas. Well, one fan of the holiday isn't waiting at all and that's this adorable little pup who is definitely in the Christmas spirit!
Food Beast

In-N-Out Spreads Holiday Vibes With New Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Now what's the holidays without some ugly sweater action? Christmastime has a long and storied history of ironically putting the ugly holiday sweater on a pedestal, and In-N-Out is making sure fans can continue to do so while also declaring their love for the Double Double. The fast food icon...
Tracey Folly

Little girl refuses to kiss Baby Jesus at Christmas Mass

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Christmas Eve is a big deal in the Portuguese Catholic community, especially Midnight Mass. When my mother was a little girl, she dreaded attending Midnight Mass.
Boston

You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season

Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...

