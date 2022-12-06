Teen accused of taking gun to Bay High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — An 11th grade student was arrested on Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to BCSO, Tyheem Boone was reportedly vaping in the bathroom. Administration did find him vaping and then conducted a search of his backpack, the report said.

A loaded Glock 23, a handgun, was found inside Boone’s backpack. Deputies added Boone said “he carried the firearm because he felt he needed protection from dogs while he walked home.”

Boone was charged with possession of a weapon on campus.

