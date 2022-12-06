Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC
Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting...
Portugal deny reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out on Portugal’s World Cup campaign. The 37-year-old started on the bench for Tuesday’s last-16 win against Switzerland by Fernando Santos, having reacted poorly to being substituted in the final group game against South Korea.
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Portugal's game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup
Real Madrid closing in on deal for Chelsea & PSG target
Real Madrid are close to finalising the €60m signing of Endrick from Palmeiras.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture
Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
Cristiano Ronaldo ready to sign for Champions League club after the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join a new club after the World Cup – and he doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal World Cup clash
There's some serious drama for Portugal ahead of its World Cup Round of 16 showdown with Switzerland: Ronaldo won't be out on the field to start. Early on Tuesday, it was announced that he'll be on the bench for this one. Ronaldo is not happy, but at the end of...
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti defends Cristiano Ronaldo and gives reason for his recent behaviour
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has leapt to the defence of his former player Cristiano Ronaldo amid the recent problems the forward is having with both club and country. The 37-year-old has been in the news a lot lately for all the wrong reasons and his actions recently saw him essentially sacked by his last club Manchester United.
Yardbarker
Report reveals what role Maurizio Scanavino will perform at Juventus now
After the shocking resignation of the Juventus board some days back, the Bianconeri have appointed Maurizio Scanavino as their new general manager and his job begins immediately. Juve has had a stable leadership structure for a very long time, which should make the job of its new leaders easy. However,...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Musah, Martinelli, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Kessie, Moyes, Maddison
Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in Valencia and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, 20. (90min) Barcelona are tracking Arsenal and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli, 21, with a view to making a move for him in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish) Borussia Dortmund would be willing to...
NBC Sports
Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup
Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
Yardbarker
A new wiretapped call could put Juventus in trouble over Ihattaren’s transfer
Juventus has never used Mohamed Ihattaren on the field and all the Dutchman does is bring negative press to them. He was a shocking signing at the start of last season and he couldn’t settle on a loan at Sampdoria and Ajax, where he got into trouble with gangs.
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'Cristiano Ronaldo reduced to role of superstar nobody wants'
Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to the role of the superstar nobody wants after Portugal followed Manchester United's lead in deciding they might just be better off without him. And better off without him they certainly were as Portugal rewarded coach Fernando Santos's courage in dropping his country's sporting icon with the complete attacking performance and a 6-1 win over Switzerland that sets up a World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.
Cristiano Ronaldo requests documents relating to Juventus investigation
Cristiano Ronaldo has requested, via his lawyer, access to documents relating to the ongoing investigations into Juventus' finances.
Yardbarker
Lazio is confident Juventus cannot sign their player in January
Juventus continues to push to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Lazio is also confident they will keep the midfielder. The Serbian has emerged as one of the key players for the Biancocelesti in the last few seasons and has made them reluctant to lose him. But his current deal has just...
Yardbarker
Del Piero comes in for more support for a possible role at Juventus
Ciro Immobile idolised Alessandro Del Piero when the Juventus icon still played for the Turin club. Immobile was also groomed at the Bianconeri before making his name at other European clubs, but the striker continues to admire Del Piero. The ex-striker is now being considered for a leadership role at...
Comments / 0