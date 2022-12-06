ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU

WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

TCU, GW Women's Basketball Teams Get Into Fistfight On Court, 8 Players Ejected

Punches were thrown, lots of them, in Monday night's TCU-George Washington women's basketball game ... a wild fistfight erupted, resulting in eight players being ejected. It all went down at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX ... TCU forward Bella Cravens got pissed after GW guard Essence Brown pulled her hair while trying to take the ball away.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

TCU Mania Overtakes Fort Worth With Max Duggan Turning Into a Heisman Worthy Myth Maker — An Incredibly True QB Tale

TCU quarterback Max Duggan seems to soar under pressure. He's up for the Heisman and TCU is in the college football playoffs. TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s rise to Heisman Trophy finalist is one of the best stories in sports. And Fort Worth is all in. The city has grown increasingly more purple throughout the fall, as TCU’s magical season came into focus. Everyone seems to be wearing their favorite shade of purple these days with the college football playoffs beckoning. From light lavender to rich royal purple — and not just on game day.
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

Wild fight breaks out at TCU-George Washington women’s basketball game

A wild fight on the court saw eight players ejected Monday during a women’s basketball game between TCU and George Washington University. Tensions began to boil over in the second quarter when George Washington’s Essence Brown appeared to get tangled up in the hair of TCU’s Bella Cravens after the latter got a rebound. Things continued to escalate when the two had a heated exchange on the court and then began to throw hands in one another’s faces. Players from both TCU and George Washington then attempted to separate Brown and Cravens, who appeared to be held back by one of Brown’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
dallasexpress.com

Local HS Football Semifinals Preview

Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
DALLAS, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC

AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
BOULDER, CO
frogsowar.com

TCU HC Sonny Dykes named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalist

After earning the Big 12 Coach of the Year Award, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been named one of eight finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. The honor is given annually to the best head coach in college football. Other finalists for the award this year include Mike Elko (Duke), Willie Fritz (Tulane), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Lincoln Riley (USC), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jeff Traylor (UTSA) and Jon Sumrall (Troy).
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Arlington, December 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Temple Christian School soccer team will have a game with Pantego Christian Academy on December 08, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

24 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Rock an ugly sweater, see some shooting Stars and go on a 26.2-mile run

DALLAS — Maybe you're not like us. Maybe you're the kind of person who has already finished their holiday shopping more than two weeks out from Christmas. And maybe, unlike the procrastinators who'll surely be out shopping for gifts this weekend, you have a surprising amount of free time this weekend and you're looking to find some interesting ways to fill your schedule.
DALLAS, TX
KEEL Radio

This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood

You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
370
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy