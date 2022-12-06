Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
fox5dc.com
4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU
WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
TMZ.com
TCU, GW Women's Basketball Teams Get Into Fistfight On Court, 8 Players Ejected
Punches were thrown, lots of them, in Monday night's TCU-George Washington women's basketball game ... a wild fistfight erupted, resulting in eight players being ejected. It all went down at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX ... TCU forward Bella Cravens got pissed after GW guard Essence Brown pulled her hair while trying to take the ball away.
papercitymag.com
TCU Mania Overtakes Fort Worth With Max Duggan Turning Into a Heisman Worthy Myth Maker — An Incredibly True QB Tale
TCU quarterback Max Duggan seems to soar under pressure. He's up for the Heisman and TCU is in the college football playoffs. TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s rise to Heisman Trophy finalist is one of the best stories in sports. And Fort Worth is all in. The city has grown increasingly more purple throughout the fall, as TCU’s magical season came into focus. Everyone seems to be wearing their favorite shade of purple these days with the college football playoffs beckoning. From light lavender to rich royal purple — and not just on game day.
Wild fight breaks out at TCU-George Washington women’s basketball game
A wild fight on the court saw eight players ejected Monday during a women’s basketball game between TCU and George Washington University. Tensions began to boil over in the second quarter when George Washington’s Essence Brown appeared to get tangled up in the hair of TCU’s Bella Cravens after the latter got a rebound. Things continued to escalate when the two had a heated exchange on the court and then began to throw hands in one another’s faces. Players from both TCU and George Washington then attempted to separate Brown and Cravens, who appeared to be held back by one of Brown’s...
dallasexpress.com
Local HS Football Semifinals Preview
Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
Max Duggan first TCU player to win national QB award since trophy was named after TCU QB from 1938
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU senior Max Duggan has been named the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner. Duggan is the first Horned Frog to win the nation’s oldest quarterback trophy which is named after the former TCU star. Including Duggan, over the past 15 years,...
Photos: Meet The Women's College Basketball Player Making Headlines
You don't often see fights in women's college basketball games, but we had one on Monday night. An on-court fight broke out between TCU and George Washington players on Monday evening, leading to some serious ejections on the floor. It all started when TCU forward Bella Cravens got her hair...
saturdaydownsouth.com
AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC
AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation. Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.
frogsowar.com
TCU HC Sonny Dykes named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalist
After earning the Big 12 Coach of the Year Award, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been named one of eight finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. The honor is given annually to the best head coach in college football. Other finalists for the award this year include Mike Elko (Duke), Willie Fritz (Tulane), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Lincoln Riley (USC), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jeff Traylor (UTSA) and Jon Sumrall (Troy).
Arlington, December 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Dallas teacher makes U.S. national bobsled team, competes in World Cup
DALLAS — It’s a change of scenery and a wild 80 mph ride for a Dallas P.E. teacher. Freddie Harris Jr., a former college football player, made the national Team USA in bobsled. “It means a lot,” Harris Jr. said. “I'm soaking everything in.”. Last weekend...
24 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Rock an ugly sweater, see some shooting Stars and go on a 26.2-mile run
DALLAS — Maybe you're not like us. Maybe you're the kind of person who has already finished their holiday shopping more than two weeks out from Christmas. And maybe, unlike the procrastinators who'll surely be out shopping for gifts this weekend, you have a surprising amount of free time this weekend and you're looking to find some interesting ways to fill your schedule.
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
