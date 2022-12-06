Read full article on original website
Portugal 6 Switzerland 1: Goncalo Ramos scores sensational hat-trick after Cristiano Ronaldo axe to reach quarter-finals
IT had been a seriously ballsy call from Portugal boss Fernando Santos. By benching Cristiano Ronaldo, he was risking tantrums, accusations of disrespect and the prospect of a bombshell interview with whoever the Portuguese Piers Morgan might be. And yet, just as Erik Ten Hag has found at Manchester United,...
Cristiano Ronaldo ready to sign for Champions League club after the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join a new club after the World Cup – and he doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
Arsenal 1-0 Juventus UWCL: Player ratings as Gunners edge past Juve
Player ratings from Arsenal 1-0 Juventus in the Women's Champions League.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo watched his Portugal replacement score World Cup hat trick
Cristiano Ronaldo at least had a great view of the goals. After starting Portugal’s first three games of the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was benched and named as a reserve for the team’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16. He was replaced by 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos at striker in the lineup, who immediately made manager Fernando Santos’ decision look spot-on. Just 17 minutes into the game, Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club side Benfica, received a pass from Joao Felix a few feet inside the left side of the box. Although he seemingly lacked an angle to shoot,...
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland
Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is believed to be available off the bench for the Portuguese attack in the match against Switzerland. Portugal’s starting lineup against Switzerland...
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture
Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Georgina Rodriguez Posts Statement On Cristiano Ronaldo's Benching After Portugal Shine Without Him
Ronaldo's girlfriend urged coach Fernando Santos to reinstate "the best player in the world" to his starting XI for Portugal's next World Cup game.
Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal World Cup clash
There's some serious drama for Portugal ahead of its World Cup Round of 16 showdown with Switzerland: Ronaldo won't be out on the field to start. Early on Tuesday, it was announced that he'll be on the bench for this one. Ronaldo is not happy, but at the end of...
Report reveals what role Maurizio Scanavino will perform at Juventus now
After the shocking resignation of the Juventus board some days back, the Bianconeri have appointed Maurizio Scanavino as their new general manager and his job begins immediately. Juve has had a stable leadership structure for a very long time, which should make the job of its new leaders easy. However,...
Carlo Ancelotti defends Cristiano Ronaldo and gives reason for his recent behaviour
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has leapt to the defence of his former player Cristiano Ronaldo amid the recent problems the forward is having with both club and country. The 37-year-old has been in the news a lot lately for all the wrong reasons and his actions recently saw him essentially sacked by his last club Manchester United.
Netherlands vs Argentina team news and predicted lineups for World Cup quarter-final tonight
Lionel Messi’s Argentina hope to advance to the final four when they take on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.The PSG superstar’s best support appears to now be with Julian Alvarez after Lautaro Martinez’s dismal tournament, while Memphis Depay looks back to his best after the win over the USA.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the...
Wednesday's gossip: Musah, Martinelli, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Kessie, Moyes, Maddison
Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in Valencia and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, 20. (90min) Barcelona are tracking Arsenal and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli, 21, with a view to making a move for him in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish) Borussia Dortmund would be willing to...
Juventus fans turn on De Sciglio for cooperating with investigators
Mattia de Sciglio has come under attack from some Juventus fans after it emerged he showed investigators evidence in the secret payment investigation. The Bianconeri had announced that their players gave up four months’ salaries, but reached a secret agreement to pay them three months outside their budget. These...
A new wiretapped call could put Juventus in trouble over Ihattaren’s transfer
Juventus has never used Mohamed Ihattaren on the field and all the Dutchman does is bring negative press to them. He was a shocking signing at the start of last season and he couldn’t settle on a loan at Sampdoria and Ajax, where he got into trouble with gangs.
Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup
On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts. The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s...
