Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Related
Kevin Love says Cavs can’t get caught up in ‘all the bulls–t’ ahead of matchup against LeBron James and Lakers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have some big games coming up on the schedule, and there are no bigger games than Tuesday’s matchup against LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers. Though countless Cavs fans have had the game circled on their calendars, Cavs veteran Kevin Love doesn’t have time for all the hoopla surrounding the game.
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could be very busy with trades soon according to NBA insiders.
Yardbarker
LeBron James, Anthony Davis Out for Lakers vs. Raptors
James is listed as being out with a sore foot, while Davis is out because of illness. Davis exited Tuesday’s loss to the Cavaliers with flu-like symptoms after playing just eight minutes. It was not COVID-related, coach Darvin Ham said. “It progressively got worse,” Ham said of Davis falling...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers
1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
After waiver from Panthers, Baker Mayfield lands new team
The Cleveland Browns drafted Mayfield in 2018. He went to the Panthers this season.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Continues To Express His Love For Cleveland
Sunday was a frustrating day for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they scored just 81 points and lost to the mediocre New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a homecoming for Mitchell, who was born in suburban Westchester County, and although he admitted he was motivated to be back in the Tri-State Area, he made it clear that he is very happy to be in The Land.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen’s Girlfriend, Jordyn January
The Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen is back in the lineup after missing previous games with a lower back injury. His long-time partner has been quite encouraging to him during this ordeal. Little is known about her since she prefers privacy. Like many other WAGs, she keeps her Instagram account set to private. The basketballer’s fans are inquisitive to know about his partner. Therefore, we reveal more about Jarrett Allen’s girlfriend, Jordyn January, in this wiki.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets, 122-116
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Irving scored 12-fourth quarter...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's 43 points help Cavs sink Lakers
Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Mitchell made 17 of 27 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range to eclipse his previous season-high point total of 41, set during the Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime win at Boston on Oct. 28.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis listed as probable vs. Sixers
Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis look set to return to the lineup for the Lakers on Friday after both sat out Wednesday’s trip to Toronto. Thursday’s injury report listed by LeBron (left-ankle soreness) and AD (non-COVID illness) are both listed as probable. Patrick Beverley, who also missed...
Yardbarker
1 Stud And 1 Dud In Cavs’ Win Against Lakers
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, 116-102, to improve their record to 16-9 while maintaining the NBA’s best home record. Yes, L.A. was without Anthony Davis for most of the game, as he left early due to flu-like symptoms, but the Cavs exploited his absence by shooting 51.6 percent from the field and scoring 70 points in the paint.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Backcourt Is Really Working Out
There are some teams who underwent big changes in the summer and aren’t performing well as a definitive unit, like the Minnesota Timberwolves. But then there are other teams that had huge new additions and are playing like gangbusters, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers. There was some concern about...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers fall apart down stretch without AD, lose to Cavs
Facing off against LeBron James’ former team, the Lakers were unable to get the victory on the road falling against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-102. LeBron led all Lakers with 21 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and Thomas Bryant had his best game of the season scoring 17 off the bench covering for Anthony Davis, who suffered from flu-like symptoms early in the game and was ruled out.
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0