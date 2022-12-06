ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a ban on the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government.

The emergency directive announced by Hogan on Tuesday is the latest development in states acting to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms.

It comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China.

ALSO ON WJBF: South Carolina governor requests TikTok ban on state government devices

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster , also a Republican, on Monday asked the state’s Department of Administration to ban TikTok from all state government devices it manages.

