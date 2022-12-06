ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Towerlight

Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz

Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Urban Teachers' creating teacher pipeline for Baltimore City schools

Training and keeping qualified teachers in classroom is the goal of one teacher prep program that's helping Baltimore City Public Schools staff classrooms amid a nationwide teacher shortage. "Urban Teachers" started in Baltimore 12 years ago. Two Baltimore City public school employees noticed many underprepared teachers burning out and leaving...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education members name new chair, vice chair

TOWSON, MD—At their first meeting as new members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County on December 6, a new chair and vice chair were named. Jane Lichter was selected to serve as Board chair while Robin Harvey was selected as vice chair. Both officers will serve a one-year term.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson High PTSA raises concerns about threats to principal

TOWSON, Md. — Parents are meeting with police and school administrators at Towson High School for the first time about a rise in threats at the school.Parents said they don't feel safe sending their kids to class, and on Wednesday evening, the principal weighed in. Parents said they hope...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits

TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
TOWSON, MD
southbmore.com

New Major Appointed to Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District

Effective Dec. 4, 2022: Major Samuel Hood moves to the Southern District. He previously served with the Criminal Investigation Division/Homeland Security Intelligence Section.”. Your first opportunity to meet Major Hood will be on Tuesday night at the Command Staff/CRC Meeting. We meet on the first Tuesday night of the month...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Code.org helping close computer science gap in Baltimore

Some much-needed money for computer science is going to a couple of schools in Maryland. Code.org, a national nonprofit group, is putting up $1 million to help bring more computer science programs to students in underserved schools. Students in Baltimore City are among those who'll benefit from a portion of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parents facing shortage of children's OTC medicines across Baltimore area

In some areas of Maryland, parents are noticing a shortage of over-the-counter ibuprofen and acetaminophen for children. Three respiratory illnesses -- flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 -- are all circulating right now among children. The so-called triple-demic is straining pediatric hospital capacity. It's a demand issue as children are...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Inmate dies at Towson detention center, Baltimore County Police say

An inmate has died at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, according to a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson. Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 700 block of Bosley Avenue to investigate the report of a person in cardiac arrest, according to authorities. The officers met...
TOWSON, MD
WBAL Radio

City police investigating three Wednesday homicides

Baltimore City police are investigating multiple homicides and shootings from Wednesday morning. Just after 10 a.m., they found a man and woman shot on Park Heights Avenue, a few blocks north of Park Circle. The man died and the woman was transported to an area hospital. Police are trying to...
BALTIMORE, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Senior Staff Appointments for Second Term

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. Ball appointed Angela Cabellon to be Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter as Deputy Chief of Staff, Felix Facchine as Assistant Chief of Staff, and Brandee Ganz as the County’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation

Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
BALTIMORE, MD

