Towerlight
Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz
Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
Wbaltv.com
'Urban Teachers' creating teacher pipeline for Baltimore City schools
Training and keeping qualified teachers in classroom is the goal of one teacher prep program that's helping Baltimore City Public Schools staff classrooms amid a nationwide teacher shortage. "Urban Teachers" started in Baltimore 12 years ago. Two Baltimore City public school employees noticed many underprepared teachers burning out and leaving...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County schools to pay for retirees' unpaid premiums following ransomware attack
TOWSON, Md. — Thousands of Baltimore County Public Schools retirees received a bit of good news Thursday regarding issues they've been having with their pensions. The school system now says it's willing to forgive any unpaid premiums, up to $2,000 per retiree. The problems stem from a ransomware attack...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education members name new chair, vice chair
TOWSON, MD—At their first meeting as new members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County on December 6, a new chair and vice chair were named. Jane Lichter was selected to serve as Board chair while Robin Harvey was selected as vice chair. Both officers will serve a one-year term.
Wbaltv.com
Towson High PTSA raises concerns about threats to principal
TOWSON, Md. — Parents are meeting with police and school administrators at Towson High School for the first time about a rise in threats at the school.Parents said they don't feel safe sending their kids to class, and on Wednesday evening, the principal weighed in. Parents said they hope...
wypr.org
Good news? More Maryland kindergarteners are ready for school. Bad news? It’s not nearly enough
About 42% of kindergarteners across Maryland are considered academically ready for the classroom this year. That’s an improvement on the statewide Kindergarten Readiness Assessment when only 40% were academically prepared last year, Maryland State Board of Education data shows. But not nearly enough children are academically prepared for those...
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
Wbaltv.com
BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits
TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
southbmore.com
New Major Appointed to Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District
Effective Dec. 4, 2022: Major Samuel Hood moves to the Southern District. He previously served with the Criminal Investigation Division/Homeland Security Intelligence Section.”. Your first opportunity to meet Major Hood will be on Tuesday night at the Command Staff/CRC Meeting. We meet on the first Tuesday night of the month...
wmar2news
Anne Arundel County Police disable social media comments section
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has disabled the comment section on all of its social media pages. The department says there's an increase of scammers and "catfishers" preying on regular commenters. In a Facebook post, the department says the online climate has become more divisive...
Wbaltv.com
Code.org helping close computer science gap in Baltimore
Some much-needed money for computer science is going to a couple of schools in Maryland. Code.org, a national nonprofit group, is putting up $1 million to help bring more computer science programs to students in underserved schools. Students in Baltimore City are among those who'll benefit from a portion of...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore-area MS-13 gang members indicted for racketeering conspiracy, murders, attempted murders
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury in Maryland has returned an indictment charging four members of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang with racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking. Three of the defendants are scheduled to have initial appearances this week in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The...
Wbaltv.com
Parents facing shortage of children's OTC medicines across Baltimore area
In some areas of Maryland, parents are noticing a shortage of over-the-counter ibuprofen and acetaminophen for children. Three respiratory illnesses -- flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 -- are all circulating right now among children. The so-called triple-demic is straining pediatric hospital capacity. It's a demand issue as children are...
CBS News
Inmate dies at Towson detention center, Baltimore County Police say
An inmate has died at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, according to a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson. Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 700 block of Bosley Avenue to investigate the report of a person in cardiac arrest, according to authorities. The officers met...
WBAL Radio
City police investigating three Wednesday homicides
Baltimore City police are investigating multiple homicides and shootings from Wednesday morning. Just after 10 a.m., they found a man and woman shot on Park Heights Avenue, a few blocks north of Park Circle. The man died and the woman was transported to an area hospital. Police are trying to...
foxbaltimore.com
'We have work to do'| Md. Superintendent reacts to test scores from Nation's Report Card
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — “We have work to do.”. That message came Tuesday afternoon from Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools, Mohammed Choudhury, during a presentation of student test scores from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The test is often referred to as the “Nation’s Report...
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Senior Staff Appointments for Second Term
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. Ball appointed Angela Cabellon to be Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter as Deputy Chief of Staff, Felix Facchine as Assistant Chief of Staff, and Brandee Ganz as the County’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
Wbaltv.com
Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation
Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott, Wes Moore celebrate Mondawmin Community Center grand opening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — JPMorgan Chase Chairman, CEO Jamie Dimon, Mayor Scott and Wes Moore cut the ribbon at Chase’s new Mondawmin Community Center Branch official grand opening. This innovative branch is unique to the Chase branch network as its only one of 14 branches of its kind across...
Baltimore City Schools proposing new inclement weather plan
Baltimore City School officials are proposing some new changes concerning how they deal with snow days.
