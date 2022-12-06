Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
okctalk.com
Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted
Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
kswo.com
Local teen heads to Indigenous Bowl
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko teen has received a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Oklahoma in the Indigenous Bowl happening this weekend in Minneapolis. Players from all around the nation were selected for this years Indigenous Bowl, and 17-year old Malachi Threeirons was one of them. Malachi...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
247Sports
Sources: CJ Brown, Tyrone Webber no longer with Oklahoma State football program
STILLWATER, Okla. — The attrition hits keep coming for Oklahoma State football as two first-year offensive players are no longer with the program, sources confirmed to GoPokes247 on Wednesday. True freshman running back CJ Brown and junior college transfer offensive lineman Tyrone Webber have both left the team. Neither...
KFOR
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
blackchronicle.com
Sooners earn Rivals Futurecasts for Peyton Bowen
The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both. The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
‘Salad and Go’ to open 2 new locations in OKC metro
If you are tight on time, it can be tough to find accessible options for healthy food.
No. 9 Arkansas battles Oklahoma, moves on without Trevon Brazile
Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Sooners Coach Brent Venables Elaborates on Sooners’ Big Recruiting Weekend
NORMAN — A 6-5 record heading into Saturday’s season finale at Texas Tech means Oklahoma has at least one eye on the future. The Sooners hosted a colossal recruiting weekend as they took down Oklahoma State in a memorable Bedlam game. There’s no official tally of high school and junior college prospects who attended, but it was easily around 40.
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
blackchronicle.com
Commitment tracker for OU’s 2023 Recruiting Class
The 2023 class is about a month away from early signing day and less than three months away from national signing day. Since Brent Venables’ arrival in Norman, the Sooners have been one of the top recruiting schools in the country over the last two cycles. After finishing eighth in 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2022, the Sooners sit at No. 7 and have a great chance to move into the top five by national signing day.
Terminally ill 9-year-old fulfilling lifelong dream being part of OKC Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
A terminally ill 9-year-old is getting the opportunity of a lifetime this holiday season.
Oklahoma TE Becomes Latest to Hit Transfer Portal
Redshirt sophomore tight end Jackson Sumlin announced on Thursday that he would be looking for a new home this winter.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
guthrienewsleader.net
Interstate section in Guthrie dedicated to longtime resident couple
Honoring the tireless work of Guthrie resident Clarence Branch from back in the 1950’s, a section of Interstate 35 through the city was formally dedicated to he and his wife, Ethel, Sunday morning at the First Southern Baptist Church Family Life Center. Some 40 attendees, mostly descendants of the...
