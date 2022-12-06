ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted

Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Local teen heads to Indigenous Bowl

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko teen has received a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Oklahoma in the Indigenous Bowl happening this weekend in Minneapolis. Players from all around the nation were selected for this years Indigenous Bowl, and 17-year old Malachi Threeirons was one of them. Malachi...
ANADARKO, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Sooners earn Rivals Futurecasts for Peyton Bowen

The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both. The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Sooners Coach Brent Venables Elaborates on Sooners’ Big Recruiting Weekend

NORMAN — A 6-5 record heading into Saturday’s season finale at Texas Tech means Oklahoma has at least one eye on the future. The Sooners hosted a colossal recruiting weekend as they took down Oklahoma State in a memorable Bedlam game. There’s no official tally of high school and junior college prospects who attended, but it was easily around 40.
NORMAN, OK
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Commitment tracker for OU’s 2023 Recruiting Class

The 2023 class is about a month away from early signing day and less than three months away from national signing day. Since Brent Venables’ arrival in Norman, the Sooners have been one of the top recruiting schools in the country over the last two cycles. After finishing eighth in 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2022, the Sooners sit at No. 7 and have a great chance to move into the top five by national signing day.
NORMAN, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Interstate section in Guthrie dedicated to longtime resident couple

Honoring the tireless work of Guthrie resident Clarence Branch from back in the 1950’s, a section of Interstate 35 through the city was formally dedicated to he and his wife, Ethel, Sunday morning at the First Southern Baptist Church Family Life Center. Some 40 attendees, mostly descendants of the...
GUTHRIE, OK

