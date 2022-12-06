Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Brian Cashman’s Aaron Judge updates show how big of a mistake Yankees’ extension was
The day after the Winter Meetings began, the New York Yankees, clueless as always, announced a contract extension for general manager Brian Cashman. It was something fans always knew was coming … but yet again the timing couldn’t be more disheartening. Yankees fans are waiting for any news...
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Brian Cashman: Hal Steinbrenner was 'the Mariano Rivera' of closing out Aaron Judge deal
Brian Cashman told reporters on Wednesday that Hal Steinbrenner was “the Mariano Rivera” of closing out a deal with Aaron Judge on Tuesday night.
Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns
Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
New York lost a total of eight prospects in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft
Red Sox pursue trade for ex-Yankees prospect
The Boston Red Sox didn’t have the greatest season in 2022 but they are looking towards the future. And that means building up a 2023 roster. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam reports: In need of offensive help, the Red Sox have,...
