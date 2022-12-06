ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Dwain Jenkins, D’Wanye’ Winfield talk Lutcher vs. North DeSoto state championship game

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLGWg_0jZZdzoe00

METAIRIE ( WGNO ) — Lutcher head football coach Dwain Jenkins and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield met with local media on Tuesday to preview the Bulldogs’ Division 2 non-select state title game against North DeSoto.

The 6-seeded Bulldogs face 4-seeded North DeSoto at noon on Saturday in the Caesars Superdome.

Watch the Friday Night Football highlights of Lutcher’s semifinal win over West Feliciana, 35-21.

Follow us on social media!

Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok
WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports
Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postsouth.com

After state championship loss, LSU football commit Trey Holly looks to the future

NEW ORLEANS – Trey Holly did an unusual thing on Saturday. Minutes earlier, Holly and Union Parish had just lost its third consecutive state championship game, as the Farmers fell to Many in the LHSAA Division III non-select state title showdown in New Orleans, 35-13. The postgame press conference had just ended and Holly's teammates, Cameron Hill and J'ymarion Island, and coach Gerald Spatafora had gotten up to leave the podium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Heartbreak in the Big Easy

As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
RUSTON, LA
LSUCountry

Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List

Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket

GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

37K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy