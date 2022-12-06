Dwain Jenkins, D’Wanye’ Winfield talk Lutcher vs. North DeSoto state championship game
METAIRIE ( WGNO ) — Lutcher head football coach Dwain Jenkins and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield met with local media on Tuesday to preview the Bulldogs’ Division 2 non-select state title game against North DeSoto.
The 6-seeded Bulldogs face 4-seeded North DeSoto at noon on Saturday in the Caesars Superdome.
Watch the Friday Night Football highlights of Lutcher’s semifinal win over West Feliciana, 35-21.
