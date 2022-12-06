Read full article on original website
Walz, DFL leaders, cast doubt on full repeal of state Social Security tax
Gov. Tim Walz and top DFL leaders this week criticized the idea of eliminating a state tax on Social Security benefits despite the fact that many Democrats campaigned on it in critical swing districts that gave the party full control of state government. Walz said he would push to reduce...
kroxam.com
SENATOR MARK JOHNSON AND REPRESENTATIVE DEB KIEL RELEASE STATEMENTS ON EPITOME ENERGY’S SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY LEAVING MINNESOTA
Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) and State Representative Deb Kiel (R- Crookston) released the following statements regarding the announcement from Epitome Energy moving their Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks, North Dakota, after delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). “This is tough news for Crookston,...
mprnews.org
Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers
A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Senator Westrom Statement on Massive State Budget Surplus
On Tuesday, Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released its November 2022 Forecast projecting a massive $17.6 billion dollar surplus. Senator Torrey Westrom (R-Alexandria) released the following statement:. “Minnesotans are overtaxed,” Westrom said. “This mindbogglingly massive surplus reflects the government taking way too much from hardworking taxpayers. This next legislative session...
mprnews.org
Minnesota budget surplus tops $17 billion
Strong tax collections and lower-than-projected spending have boosted Minnesota’s projected budget surplus to $17.6 billion, Minnesota Management and Budget said Tuesday. The brighter economic forecast sets the table for how much DFL lawmakers and the governor can spend on the state’s next two-year budget, and on their priorities, including a new paid family leave program, education and additional child care programs. Lawmakers at the divided Capitol left more than $7 billion in surplus funds unspent when they closed out the 2022 legislative session in May with much of their work undone. Since then, the state has reported bringing in more revenue than economists expected month after month.
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
lptv.org
Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges
A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
Restoring an Ancient Indigenous Site in St. Paul
For the Dakota people of Minnesota, the Wakan Tipi area is sacred. Located within the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in St. Paul, the area contains an ancient cave network, including the Wakan Tipi Cave, which is particularly well-known because its walls are covered in ancient petroglyphs. Soon, a new center...
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
knsiradio.com
Apartment Building Fire Under Investigation
(KNSI) — The cause of a fire in a laundry room at a St. Cloud apartment building is underway. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, they were called to the building on the 1200 block of East St. Germain Street at about 9:20 Tuesday night. Multiple callers said there was smoke on the first floor, which appeared to be coming from the laundry area. The fire was quickly put out and contained in the laundry room.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers
Officials have filed a lawsuit against three Minnesota businesses selling edible THC products, claiming they violated state law by selling products containing more THC than allowed. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the civil suit against Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, according to the filing made...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant
A company that makes metal drinks cans is closing its St. Paul plant and laying off almost 100 workers. Colorado-based aluminum packaging company Ball Corp. informed the State of Minnesota of the impending layoffs and the permanent closure of its Rexam Beverage Can Company facility at 139 Eva St. on Monday.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
knsiradio.com
Tripledemic Hits St. Cloud, Emergency Rooms Nearly Filled
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Hospital’s emergency rooms are filled with people suffering from a tripledemic of respiratory illnesses. CentraCare President of Performance Excellence, Dr. George Morris, says three viruses are causing a surge in sickness. “We still are seeing COVID. In fact, COVID cases both in our community and nationally are starting to go back up. We’re also seeing influenza have an earlier peak and we’ve seen Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the past, which typically happens late January or February. What’s happening now is all three of them are starting to rise at the same time.”
Things to do in December from Explore Minnesota: Holiday happenings
Holiday light displays Bentleyville Tour of Lights (through Dec. 26): Every winter, Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into "America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with four million lights. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Kiwanis Holiday Lights (through Dec. 31): Head south to Mankato to marvel at 1.5 million LED lights, animated displays, a skating rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa Claus, live reindeer, ice sculptures and more. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Northern Lights Festival (Dec. 2-18) in Rochester is Minnesota's NEWEST indoor light park at the Mayo Civic Center. The...
