Cass Lake, MN

kroxam.com

SENATOR MARK JOHNSON AND REPRESENTATIVE DEB KIEL RELEASE STATEMENTS ON EPITOME ENERGY’S SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY LEAVING MINNESOTA

Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) and State Representative Deb Kiel (R- Crookston) released the following statements regarding the announcement from Epitome Energy moving their Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks, North Dakota, after delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). “This is tough news for Crookston,...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers

A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Westrom Statement on Massive State Budget Surplus

On Tuesday, Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released its November 2022 Forecast projecting a massive $17.6 billion dollar surplus. Senator Torrey Westrom (R-Alexandria) released the following statement:. “Minnesotans are overtaxed,” Westrom said. “This mindbogglingly massive surplus reflects the government taking way too much from hardworking taxpayers. This next legislative session...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota budget surplus tops $17 billion

Strong tax collections and lower-than-projected spending have boosted Minnesota’s projected budget surplus to $17.6 billion, Minnesota Management and Budget said Tuesday. The brighter economic forecast sets the table for how much DFL lawmakers and the governor can spend on the state’s next two-year budget, and on their priorities, including a new paid family leave program, education and additional child care programs. Lawmakers at the divided Capitol left more than $7 billion in surplus funds unspent when they closed out the 2022 legislative session in May with much of their work undone. Since then, the state has reported bringing in more revenue than economists expected month after month.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues

As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund.  The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges

A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Next City

Restoring an Ancient Indigenous Site in St. Paul

For the Dakota people of Minnesota, the Wakan Tipi area is sacred. Located within the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in St. Paul, the area contains an ancient cave network, including the Wakan Tipi Cave, which is particularly well-known because its walls are covered in ancient petroglyphs. Soon, a new center...
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Apartment Building Fire Under Investigation

(KNSI) — The cause of a fire in a laundry room at a St. Cloud apartment building is underway. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, they were called to the building on the 1200 block of East St. Germain Street at about 9:20 Tuesday night. Multiple callers said there was smoke on the first floor, which appeared to be coming from the laundry area. The fire was quickly put out and contained in the laundry room.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Tripledemic Hits St. Cloud, Emergency Rooms Nearly Filled

(KNSI) – St. Cloud Hospital’s emergency rooms are filled with people suffering from a tripledemic of respiratory illnesses. CentraCare President of Performance Excellence, Dr. George Morris, says three viruses are causing a surge in sickness. “We still are seeing COVID. In fact, COVID cases both in our community and nationally are starting to go back up. We’re also seeing influenza have an earlier peak and we’ve seen Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the past, which typically happens late January or February. What’s happening now is all three of them are starting to rise at the same time.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Things to do in December from Explore Minnesota: Holiday happenings

Holiday light displays Bentleyville Tour of Lights (through Dec. 26): Every winter, Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into "America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with four million lights. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Kiwanis Holiday Lights (through Dec. 31): Head south to Mankato to marvel at 1.5 million LED lights, animated displays, a skating rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa Claus, live reindeer, ice sculptures and more. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Northern Lights Festival (Dec. 2-18) in Rochester is Minnesota's NEWEST indoor light park at the Mayo Civic Center. The...
MINNESOTA STATE

