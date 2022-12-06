There is an argument that says Brazil against Croatia is the most imbalanced of the four quarter-finals, that says a World Cup giant should swat aside a small nation punching above its weight without fuss. It could be tempting to jump ahead at this point, to trace the lines and feel a jolt of anticipation at the possibility of Brazil colliding with Argentina in the semi-finals, should all go to form.But the beauty of a World Cup is that each stage is its own distinct challenge, and for all Brazil’s momentum, Croatia are their first serious test. That is not...

27 MINUTES AGO