Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture
Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
Emma Hayes urges Chelsea to secure Champions League knockout qualification
Emma Hayes has reiterated Chelsea’s desire to win the Women’s Champions League and urged her side to seal progression into the knockout phase with victory at Real Madrid on Thursday.The current English champions made the final of Europe’s elite competition in 2021 but suffered a surprise group-stage exit last season.It is a different story this time around, with a 100 per cent record after three Group A games giving Chelsea the chance to book their place in the last eight with three points at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.“The Champions League is the goal every year,” Hayes said at a...
‘France will be worried… England are a team no one wants to play’ – Graeme Souness talks up Three Lions’ World Cup hopes
FRANCE will be concerned about playing England in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, according to Liverpool legend Graeme Souness. The reigning world champions booked their place in the last-eight with a convincing 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday. Just hours later, the Three Lions set up a meeting with...
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Manchester City and England star attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal
Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish is attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and he could be allowed to leave the club. Football agent Haydn Dodge recently told CaughtOffside that there are “talks in the industry” that Grealish could be sold in the near future in order to allow Manchester City to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
We want to keep the World Cup party going for England fans, says Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips says England want to keep the World Cup party going as he urged fans to be the “12th man” during the quarter-final clash against France.The England midfielder said footage of supporters celebrating back home has given the players a lift and made them determined to keep making people happy.He was also full of praise for the thousands of supporters who have travelled to Qatar and urged those able to make the trip to be in the stands on Saturday evening."The support has been amazing." ❤️@Kalvinphillips on the importance of our #ThreeLions fans at home and in Qatar... pic.twitter.com/I91gdg7Dp7—...
Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho has had a tetchy time at Manchester United as of late, and Chelsea may be about to offer the English winger a chance to play for them. The Blue's are reportedly monitoring Jadon Sancho. Sancho is currently training on his own away from the Manchester United team to...
Thursday's gossip: Gakpo, Amrabat, Martinelli, Mudryk, Rabiot, Musiala
PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, says he would "think" about joining Manchester United, but has had no contact from the Premier League club. (NRC - in Dutch) The Football Association want England manager Gareth Southgate to stay in the post until Euro 2024 regardless of the team's result against France in Saturday's quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup. (Mail)
Carlo Ancelotti defends Cristiano Ronaldo and gives reason for his recent behaviour
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has leapt to the defence of his former player Cristiano Ronaldo amid the recent problems the forward is having with both club and country. The 37-year-old has been in the news a lot lately for all the wrong reasons and his actions recently saw him essentially sacked by his last club Manchester United.
Report: Atletico Madrid Want Huge Fee For Joao Felix Amid Chelsea Interest
Atletico Madrid want a huge fee for Joao Felix amid interest from Chelsea.
Vivianne Miedema strikes again as Arsenal beat Juventus in Champions League
Vivianne Miedema continued her hot streak with another goal to help Arsenal beat Juventus 1-0 and move within touching distance of a place in the Women’s Champions League knockout phase.Miedema’s excellent 16th-minute finish at the Emirates Stadium was her third consecutive goal since she returned from a short break and was enough to keep Jonas Eidevall’s side at the top of Group C.A hard-fought victory over former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro’s team means a point at home to Lyon next week will send the English outfit through to the last eight of Europe’s elite competition.Arsenal were playing at the Emirates...
Tottenham keen on making a move for Moroccan world cup star who was desperate to join Spurs last year
Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in signing World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat, according to 90min, after he was desperate to join them in January. The midfielder has been one of Morocco’s best performers this World Cup, helping his country make it to the quarter-finals after a historic win against Spain.
Arsenal youngster set to change clubs in January
Marcelo Flores is struggling on loan at Real Oviedo and will change clubs at the start of next year. Arsenal sent the youngster on loan to the Spanish side so that he can get regular game time, but he has played less than 30 percent of their matches this term.
Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target could be available for just £43m
Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Tammy Abraham could be available for just £43m. Abraham left Chelsea in 2021 after Romelu Lukaku rejoined his former club. Since moving to Roma, Abraham has kicked on to become a key player for the Italian side, but clubs in the Premier League have shown an interest in signing him.
Croatia prepared to go the distance again to disrupt Brazil’s World Cup rhythm
There is an argument that says Brazil against Croatia is the most imbalanced of the four quarter-finals, that says a World Cup giant should swat aside a small nation punching above its weight without fuss. It could be tempting to jump ahead at this point, to trace the lines and feel a jolt of anticipation at the possibility of Brazil colliding with Argentina in the semi-finals, should all go to form.But the beauty of a World Cup is that each stage is its own distinct challenge, and for all Brazil’s momentum, Croatia are their first serious test. That is not...
Kolo Toure claims it was destiny that he would end up in the dugout after revealing ALL of his former bosses - including Wenger, Mancini and Rodgers - told him he would 'be a manager one day' as he prepares for his Wigan bow
New Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure revealed that each of his former managers predicted he was destined to become a No 1. Toure's first step into management is the tough task of preserving Wigan's status in the Championship, which starts at Millwall on Saturday. The 41-year-old, who played under Arsene...
Vinicius Junior highlights Carlo Ancelotti as father figure in football
Real Madrid and Brazil fans are able to enjoy one of the most effective and entertaining wingers in world football currently, Vinicius Junior. Over the past 18 months, he has gone from strength to strength, culminating in the winning goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final. Now, he is looking to win the biggest competition of all.
Netherlands vs Argentina prediction: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
Argentina’s World Cup hopes are on the line in the quarter-finals on Friday with the Netherlands eyeing an upset.A semi-final place against either Brazil or Croatia is at stake for the winner, with Lionel Messi carrying the Albiceleste through a testing campaign so far, while Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch side impressed against the USA.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Undecided On Future Amid Chelsea Interest
Cristiano Ronaldo has still not made a decision on his future amid interest from Chelsea.
