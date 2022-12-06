Read full article on original website
Related
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over The Eras Tour
If there is one thing that unites Taylor Swift fans, it’s their persistence. Nearly 30 Swifties across the United States are suing Ticketmaster for mishandling the sale of tickets to the singer-songwriter’s upcoming The Eras Tour. According to documents obtained by Deadline, a formal lawsuit was submitted on...
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Garth Brooks extends upcoming Las Vegas residency 'due to extraordinary demand'
Garth Brooks' upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been extended through 2024 after organizers saw "extraordinary demand" for tickets to "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE."
‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”
The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift Fans File Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster | TMZ Live
Patrick Beverley Told His Kids Santa's Not Real, Those Presents Are From Me!. Alicia Keys Debates If 'City Of Gods' Is The New 'Empire State Of Mind'. Celeb Hotspot CFO’s Violent And Racist Tirade Continues As Accusations Fly. 11:26. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Arrive At The Ripple Of...
Morgan Wallen Adds New Dates to 2023 One Night at a Time Tour
Apparently, 39 nights weren’t enough for the One Night at a Time Tour headlined by Morgan Wallen. The mulleted man from East Tennessee just announced that 14 additional shows have been added to the lineup. Country music stars Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman will also be along...
Comments / 0