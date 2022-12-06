Read full article on original website
WECT
Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. None were injured in...
WECT
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line. “The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted a...
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
North Carolina man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
WECT
Man accused of murdering Mariah Woods to appear in court
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
12-year-old charged in Holly Shelter Middle School active shooter call
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 12-year-old boy in the swatting incident at Holly Shelter Middle School on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the boy called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active shooter on the school grounds.
WECT
District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her...
WECT
‘These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:’ District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -District Attorney Ben David has been in constant contact with law enforcement since the first swatting call came in at a local school. “The harm that is done by one of these calls greatly exceeds a lot of other crimes that we have seen in this courthouse,“ Ben David said. “I think the legislature is catching up to this new era of, you know, technology and what it means to be able to utilize this to be so disruptive.”
WECT
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
WECT
Bladen County Sherriff’s Office arrests man after responding to criminal complaints
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a Clarkton man after receiving criminal complaints. On Monday, Dec. 5, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents arrested Clarkton resident Charlie Philip Fowler, 49, around the 100 block of N. Mitchell Ford Road area in Clarkton. He was charged with driving with a revoked license, revoked resignation and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fowler was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. He was taken to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was given a $26,000 bond.
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
WECT
Port City Politics: Elected officials play musical chairs, City of Wilmington scores free tickets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, we welcome the new (and returning) faces as New Hanover County commissioners and school board members are sworn in – and take a lot at some of the power dynamics that played out as they elected chairs and vice-chairs. Then, Wilmington’s elected officials (who don’t have to worry about an election for a few more months), score free concert tickets! Plus, a word about the recent spate of threats – and a “weird” story for the road.
WECT
State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election. According to the NCSBE’s notice of appeal denial dated Dec. 9, Calvin Norton’s protest claimed that the court order that suspended...
WECT
Man pleads guilty in Medicaid fraud case in Brunswick Co. Superior Court
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Terry Lee Sayre pleaded guilty, was given 5 years on probation and ordered to pay $31,882.50 to the North Carolina Medicaid Program in connection to a fraud case heard in Brunswick County Superior Court. Attorney General Josh Stein announced that Sayre pleaded guilty to felony...
Police chase in Bladenboro leads to multiple arrests and leaves two injured
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WECT
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak launch. Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400...
