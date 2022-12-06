WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -District Attorney Ben David has been in constant contact with law enforcement since the first swatting call came in at a local school. “The harm that is done by one of these calls greatly exceeds a lot of other crimes that we have seen in this courthouse,“ Ben David said. “I think the legislature is catching up to this new era of, you know, technology and what it means to be able to utilize this to be so disruptive.”

