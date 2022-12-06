ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture

Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
FOX Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo benched by Portugal coach for Switzerland match

AL DAAYEN, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo will not start for Portugal in its round of 16 matchup against Switzerland on Tuesday. The last time Ronaldo did not start in a World Cup was in a group stage match against Mexico in 2006, when he was 21. He has started in 18 consecutive World Cup games since then.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Musah, Martinelli, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Kessie, Moyes, Maddison

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in Valencia and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, 20. (90min) Barcelona are tracking Arsenal and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli, 21, with a view to making a move for him in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish) Borussia Dortmund would be willing to...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
The Independent

Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight

Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals.Lionel Messi’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia, while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”Here’s all you need to know...
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina team news and predicted lineups for World Cup quarter-final tonight

Lionel Messi’s Argentina hope to advance to the final four when they take on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.The PSG superstar’s best support appears to now be with Julian Alvarez after Lautaro Martinez’s dismal tournament, while Memphis Depay looks back to his best after the win over the USA.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Who will win the Golden Boot - vote now

Can anyone catch Kylian Mbappe in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot?. The France striker has scored five goals, two clear of anybody else as it stands. Among the chasing pack on three each are Argentina legend Lionel Messi, England pair Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, Portugal's hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos, France's all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud, Brazil's Richarlison and Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands.
Yardbarker

Juventus star Rabiot is openly flirting with a Juventus exit

Juventus has been struggling to keep Adrien Rabiot at the club and it seems the midfielder wants out of the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri had wanted to sell him to Manchester United in the summer, but the deal broke down and his form this term suggests that would have been a big mistake.
BBC

Women's Champions League: Chelsea held by Real Madrid

Not a disaster evening for Chelsea but one that Emma Hayes could've probably done without. She would have liked to get the group stage of this campaign boxed off and rest some players in the last two group matches. As it stands, her players will have to go again next week in Albania.
Sporting News

When do leagues start after the World Cup? Dates top domestic competitions resume

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now into the knockout stages, and as more teams depart Qatar, many fans are starting to wonder when club football will resume. For the first time, this tournament forced leagues from around the world to pause to accommodate the World Cup and the release of so many players.

