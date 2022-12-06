ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo watched his Portugal replacement score World Cup hat trick

Cristiano Ronaldo at least had a great view of the goals. After starting Portugal’s first three games of the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was benched and named as a reserve for the team’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16. He was replaced by 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos at striker in the lineup, who immediately made manager Fernando Santos’ decision look spot-on. Just 17 minutes into the game, Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club side Benfica, received a pass from Joao Felix a few feet inside the left side of the box. Although he seemingly lacked an angle to shoot,...
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture

Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
12up

Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal World Cup clash

There's some serious drama for Portugal ahead of its World Cup Round of 16 showdown with Switzerland: Ronaldo won't be out on the field to start. Early on Tuesday, it was announced that he'll be on the bench for this one. Ronaldo is not happy, but at the end of...
NBC Connecticut

Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
NBC Sports

Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
HuffPost

Morocco Stuns Spain To Advance To World Cup Quarterfinal

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.
The Independent

Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight

Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals.Lionel Messi’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia, while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”Here’s all you need to know...
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina prediction: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Argentina’s World Cup hopes are on the line in the quarter-finals on Friday with the Netherlands eyeing an upset.A semi-final place against either Brazil or Croatia is at stake for the winner, with Lionel Messi carrying the Albiceleste through a testing campaign so far, while Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch side impressed against the USA.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from...
Sporting News

Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup lineup, starting 11 for quarterfinal match at Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina look primed for a run to the World Cup final, but they'll have to earn it, as they get ready to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinal round. Victory for the South American nation would potentially set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash with continental rivals Brazil, pending the result of their clash with Croatia.

