WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
miamistudent.net
‘The teachers of our future’: How Miami is combating the local teacher shortage
Miami University and Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) announced the expansion of their partnership within the Transformative Educators Advocating Change (TEACh) Cincinnati program this fall. The program addresses the teacher shortage within CPS and nationwide, while also contributing to the growth and development of student education. Through the program, CPS high...
Milford man took downtown job, banking on bus line he said leaves him stranded
Christopher Myers, 34, lives in Milford. He took a $14 an hour job inside the Great American Tower in downtown Cincinnati because Metro offers an express bus service from his home to work.
wvxu.org
UC students present their ideas for education reform to Ohio lawmakers
Topics surrounding education including what teachers should be allowed to teach and how Ohio's schools should be funded were all on the table at the University of Cincinnati's Education Reform Symposium. The Wednesday night discussion included input from two State Representatives. Republican Adam Bird and Democrat Catherine Ingram were there...
WLWT 5
Walnut Hills High School teacher apologizes for resurfaced racist tweets
CINCINNATI — A controversy is brewing regarding some old social media posts by a Walnut Hills High School math teacher. The posts are laced with racist and homophobic language. The original tweets are from about 10 years ago when the teacher was a teenager, but many parents and students...
WLWT 5
Swatting calls strike again at a Cincinnati elementary school
CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati public school was the victim of a swatting incident on Monday. According to officials with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mt. Airy School was under a precautionary lockout on Monday, Dec. 5. School officials say the temporary lockout was due to a swatting incident, and regular instruction...
Student arrested, charged for Mount Airy Elementary 'swatting' incident
Mt. Airy Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout prior to the start of classes early Monday morning, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: A Water Main Break Lead To A Broil Advisory
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a water main break lead to a broil advisory. The advisory is lifted as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Testing shows water is free of contaminants, according to Greater Cincinnati Water Works. The City says the break happened...
wvxu.org
How can zoning in Cincinnati be more equitable? Officials want you to weigh in
An online survey is your chance to tell Cincinnati officials how city zoning code should be changed. “From Day One, our mission has been to craft policies that build connected, accessible communities,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement. “For too long, our city has been designed to segregate neighborhoods and concentrate poverty. We have to move forward, and as with all our work, empowering residents in the process is critical.”
Fox 19
Police seek 2 suspected of damaging gathering place for Jewish students near UC campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for help identifying two suspects who damaged property in front of the Rose Warner Hillel House. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 2600 block of Clifton Avenue, police say. Surveillance cameras captured two males destroying plant beds and throwing...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County corrections officer arrested, placed on leave
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County corrections officer has been placed on leave after being accused of taking a photo of a nude disabled man at a gym and posting it. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's office said one of their employees, Michael Crawford, 31, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave due to his charges.
wvxu.org
Hamilton County coroner's office to be renamed in honor of Dr. O'dell Owens
On Wednesday the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to rename the coroner's office in honor of the late Dr. O'dell Owens. Owens served as the county coroner from 2005 to 2010. Board President Stephanie Summerow Dumas says renaming the building after Owens is more than just a gesture,...
WKRC
Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Hamilton and Centerridge avenues in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Hamilton and Centerridge avenues in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Fox 19
‘Combative’ high-school student arrested in Reading, police say
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An incident unfolded Thursday at Reading Junior Senior High School involving a combative juvenile and the school resource officer, according to Reading police. A district statement confirms the juvenile is a high-school student. It happened around 2:40 p.m. as other students were leaving the building. The...
WLWT 5
New Mercy Health Urgent Care opens in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — The number of flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases is rising every day. A new urgent care center opening in Milford is aimed at helping relieve some of the stress when it comes to getting treatment. Mercy Health Urgent Care in Milford opened on Monday...
OSHP: Student hit by school bus in Clermont County
According to investigators, on Thursday around 7 a.m. a bus was traveling east on Old State Route 32 but when the driver attempted to turn left on Old Batavia Road, the student was hit.
WLWT 5
Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
Fox 19
Water main break in Cincinnati’s abandoned subway tunnel led to boil advisory
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Over-the-Rhine near Central Parkway Tuesday prompted a boil advisory for a large swath of the I-75 corridor in Cincinnati. The advisory is lifted as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Testing shows water is free of contaminants, according to Greater Cincinnati Water Works. The...
Cincinnati Police Union President Says New Chief Selection Process Is a 'Sham'
Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils takes issue with a candidate firing a former officer for donating to Kyle Rittenhouse's defense fund.
