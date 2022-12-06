ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

‘The teachers of our future’: How Miami is combating the local teacher shortage

Miami University and Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) announced the expansion of their partnership within the Transformative Educators Advocating Change (TEACh) Cincinnati program this fall. The program addresses the teacher shortage within CPS and nationwide, while also contributing to the growth and development of student education. Through the program, CPS high...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

UC students present their ideas for education reform to Ohio lawmakers

Topics surrounding education including what teachers should be allowed to teach and how Ohio's schools should be funded were all on the table at the University of Cincinnati's Education Reform Symposium. The Wednesday night discussion included input from two State Representatives. Republican Adam Bird and Democrat Catherine Ingram were there...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Swatting calls strike again at a Cincinnati elementary school

CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati public school was the victim of a swatting incident on Monday. According to officials with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mt. Airy School was under a precautionary lockout on Monday, Dec. 5. School officials say the temporary lockout was due to a swatting incident, and regular instruction...
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: A Water Main Break Lead To A Broil Advisory

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a water main break lead to a broil advisory. The advisory is lifted as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Testing shows water is free of contaminants, according to Greater Cincinnati Water Works. The City says the break happened...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

How can zoning in Cincinnati be more equitable? Officials want you to weigh in

An online survey is your chance to tell Cincinnati officials how city zoning code should be changed. “From Day One, our mission has been to craft policies that build connected, accessible communities,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement. “For too long, our city has been designed to segregate neighborhoods and concentrate poverty. We have to move forward, and as with all our work, empowering residents in the process is critical.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County corrections officer arrested, placed on leave

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County corrections officer has been placed on leave after being accused of taking a photo of a nude disabled man at a gym and posting it. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's office said one of their employees, Michael Crawford, 31, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave due to his charges.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Combative’ high-school student arrested in Reading, police say

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An incident unfolded Thursday at Reading Junior Senior High School involving a combative juvenile and the school resource officer, according to Reading police. A district statement confirms the juvenile is a high-school student. It happened around 2:40 p.m. as other students were leaving the building. The...
READING, OH
WLWT 5

New Mercy Health Urgent Care opens in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — The number of flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases is rising every day. A new urgent care center opening in Milford is aimed at helping relieve some of the stress when it comes to getting treatment. Mercy Health Urgent Care in Milford opened on Monday...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy