E! News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Sporting News

Why did Achraf Hakimi choose Morocco over Spain? World Cup star explains decision

Morocco have been the surprise of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The African nation topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia which saw the former sent packing from Qatar. They then beat Spain on penalties to become the fourth African side ever to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.

