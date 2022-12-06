Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo is now causing trouble for Portugal at the World Cup after his dramatic Manchester United exit
Ronaldo appeared to react angrily to being substituted during Portugal's most recent match at the World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Sporting News
Why did Achraf Hakimi choose Morocco over Spain? World Cup star explains decision
Morocco have been the surprise of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The African nation topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia which saw the former sent packing from Qatar. They then beat Spain on penalties to become the fourth African side ever to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Princes Andrew and Harry will keep their last royal roles. But there's a catch
When King Charles III celebrated his birthday earlier this week, the headlines focused on the new monarch taking on a new park ranger post previously held by his father, Prince Philip.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as young hopeful posing with idol Neymar when he was at Santos
ONE Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as a youngster starting out at Santos. The kid is posing in a photo alongside childhood hero Neymar during their days at the Brazilian club. They both are decked out in black Santos polo shirts with an arm wrapped around each other and...
Popculture
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Morocco and Spain go to penalty shootout at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score 0-0. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.
Woman went on spontaneous first date, got drunk and ended up flying to Paris
A woman has explained how her first date with a man led to them getting drunk and flying to Paris. It may sound like the plot of a Netflix rom-com but it really did happen to 22-year-old Evelina Parkere. The influencer and her date and acquaintance - who does not...
6 of the 10 worst cities in the world for expats to live in are in Europe — see the list
While Valencia, Spain, was named the best city for expats, Johannesburg in South Africa was voted the worst city for expat living.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Comments / 0