Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NTSB Releases Preliminary Findings In Fatal WBTV Helicopter Crash

Two weeks after the fatal helicopter crash that killed WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings into the crash. The report indicates the crash happened during a training exercise. Here is the full report:. On November 22, 2022, at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Early-morning Fort Mill wreck results in one death

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early-morning wreck resulted in a death on Thursday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on Gold Hill Road (S.C. 460) at 6:45 a.m. The driver of a 2009 Ford F-250 hit a 2019...
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes North Carolina Just West of Charlotte

Last night at 10:23pm (est) a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected near Hendersonville, NC (about 90 miles west of Charlotte). According to the USGS, the quake had a specific coordinate of 35.301°N 82.486°W and a depth of 3.8km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WCNC

Hickory Police Department announces new chief of police

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has named its next chief of police. After 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will serve as Hickory’s next chief of police, according to the police department. Baer's promotion comes following the retirement announcement of current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

