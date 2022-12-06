Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Related
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
WCNC
Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
WFAE.org
A deadly toll: WBTV helicopter crash is one of many tragedies in aerial newsgathering
While filming a police chase of a carjacker 15 years ago, two TV news helicopters collided in midair near downtown Phoenix. Four people died. The crash happened live on TV, shocking viewers. Kim Fatica, who worked in TV news for nearly three decades in Ohio, was part of a National...
qcnews.com
1 dead in crash involving school bus in southwest Charlotte; no students hurt: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The crash happened on York Road (S Tryon St) at Youngblood Road. CMPD said there were no students...
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with bus near Palisades High School
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a crash near Palisades High School along York Road in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was on the scene and saw that the accident involved a school bus and a motorcycle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said there were no students...
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
WBTV helicopter was on training flight before deadly crash, initial NTSB report says
CHARLOTTE, NC (WCNC NEWS) – A preliminary report about the deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two WBTV-TV employees in November says the pilot made three, 360-degree turns before tragically crashing near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. The initial report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)...
‘Kids will be killed’ written on rock thrown into North Carolina daycare by suspect accused of shooting, injuring park ranger, warrants show
A new search warrant details how local and federal authorities connected two separate violent crimes in Charlotte that ultimately led to an arrest.
WBTV
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in southwest Mecklenburg County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead...
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in Catawba County wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
NTSB Releases Preliminary Findings In Fatal WBTV Helicopter Crash
Two weeks after the fatal helicopter crash that killed WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings into the crash. The report indicates the crash happened during a training exercise. Here is the full report:. On November 22, 2022, at...
qcnews.com
Early-morning Fort Mill wreck results in one death
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early-morning wreck resulted in a death on Thursday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on Gold Hill Road (S.C. 460) at 6:45 a.m. The driver of a 2009 Ford F-250 hit a 2019...
‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
Charlotte Stories
2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes North Carolina Just West of Charlotte
Last night at 10:23pm (est) a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected near Hendersonville, NC (about 90 miles west of Charlotte). According to the USGS, the quake had a specific coordinate of 35.301°N 82.486°W and a depth of 3.8km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region...
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County, NC
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County triggered a State of Emergency for the population with ripple effects including a spike in crime, families struggling to stay warm and even a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two power substations in a North Carolina...
North Carolina man assaults girlfriend with sledgehammer: police
A 23-year-old Gastonia man accused of striking his girlfriend in the head with a sledgehammer is now facing charges, Gastonia Police said.
Hickory Police Department announces new chief of police
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has named its next chief of police. After 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will serve as Hickory’s next chief of police, according to the police department. Baer's promotion comes following the retirement announcement of current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
WBTV
Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
Comments / 0