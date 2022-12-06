NOPD search for suspect accused in reckless driving incident

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man they say is wanted in a reckless operation of a vehicle incident on Dec.4.

According to officers, the incident happened in the Seventh Ward on Sunday. Just after 5:30 p.m., 49-year-old Sterling Young Jr. was seen driving recklessly in a crowd at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street.

Investigations revealed Young was the owner of the vehicle, a 2001 Pontiac Firebird with a license plate reading 482BTJ.

Anyone with additional information on Young’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

