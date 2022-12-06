ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD search for suspect accused in reckless driving incident

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man they say is wanted in a reckless operation of a vehicle incident on Dec.4.

According to officers, the incident happened in the Seventh Ward on Sunday. Just after 5:30 p.m., 49-year-old Sterling Young Jr. was seen driving recklessly in a crowd at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street.

‘Bid farewell to a great leader, partner and friend,’ NOPD Superintendent Chief Shaun Ferguson announces retirement

Investigations revealed Young was the owner of the vehicle, a 2001 Pontiac Firebird with a license plate reading 482BTJ.

Anyone with additional information on Young’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Bigg James
1d ago

Their out there every Sunday blocking traffic do your Damm job Damm Shame N.O.P.D IS THE SORRIEST DEPARTMENT OF ALL PARISHES This does not happen in other parishes

