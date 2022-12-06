Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo is now causing trouble for Portugal at the World Cup after his dramatic Manchester United exit
Ronaldo appeared to react angrily to being substituted during Portugal's most recent match at the World Cup in Qatar.
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
Newcastle will look to loan out Australia World Cup wonderkid Garang Kuol in January transfer window
NEWCASTLE are still looking to send Australian wonderkid Grang Kuol out on loan in January. The winger, 18, became the youngest player since Pele in 1958 to appear in the knockout stages of the World Cup when the Socceroos were beaten 2-1 by Argentina. Kuol almost forced extra time but...
Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture
Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Real Madrid closing in on deal for Chelsea & PSG target
Real Madrid are close to finalising the €60m signing of Endrick from Palmeiras.
Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Caroline Weir opened the scoring before Madrid goalkeeper Misa scored an own-goal off a Guro Reiten penalty, leaving Chelsea short of qualification
Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho has had a tetchy time at Manchester United as of late, and Chelsea may be about to offer the English winger a chance to play for them. The Blue's are reportedly monitoring Jadon Sancho. Sancho is currently training on his own away from the Manchester United team to...
Manchester City and England star attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal
Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish is attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and he could be allowed to leave the club. Football agent Haydn Dodge recently told CaughtOffside that there are “talks in the industry” that Grealish could be sold in the near future in order to allow Manchester City to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
PSG among three European clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace star
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is the subject of interest for three clubs in France as the winger’s time at Crystal Palace gets closer to the end. The 30-year-old has been one of the best players in the Premier League outside of the top six clubs over the last decade and many are surprised that the winger was never been successful with one of the superclubs in England.
Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona UWCL: Bayern stun Barca in front of record crowd
Barcelona suffered a first defeat since their 2021/22 Champions League final loss as they were beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Report: Atletico Madrid Want Huge Fee For Joao Felix Amid Chelsea Interest
Atletico Madrid want a huge fee for Joao Felix amid interest from Chelsea.
Report: Liverpool 'Favorites' To Sign Jude Bellingham, Talks More Advanced With Reds Than Real Madrid
Liverpool are reported to be leading the race for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and England's World Cup star.
Arsenal 1-0 Juventus UWCL: Player ratings as Gunners edge past Juve
Player ratings from Arsenal 1-0 Juventus in the Women's Champions League.
Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target could be available for just £43m
Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Tammy Abraham could be available for just £43m. Abraham left Chelsea in 2021 after Romelu Lukaku rejoined his former club. Since moving to Roma, Abraham has kicked on to become a key player for the Italian side, but clubs in the Premier League have shown an interest in signing him.
Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight
Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals.Lionel Messi’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia, while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”Here’s all you need to know...
Arsenal youngster set to change clubs in January
Marcelo Flores is struggling on loan at Real Oviedo and will change clubs at the start of next year. Arsenal sent the youngster on loan to the Spanish side so that he can get regular game time, but he has played less than 30 percent of their matches this term.
Juventus star Rabiot is openly flirting with a Juventus exit
Juventus has been struggling to keep Adrien Rabiot at the club and it seems the midfielder wants out of the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri had wanted to sell him to Manchester United in the summer, but the deal broke down and his form this term suggests that would have been a big mistake.
Del Piero comes in for more support for a possible role at Juventus
Ciro Immobile idolised Alessandro Del Piero when the Juventus icon still played for the Turin club. Immobile was also groomed at the Bianconeri before making his name at other European clubs, but the striker continues to admire Del Piero. The ex-striker is now being considered for a leadership role at...
