ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture

Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has had a tetchy time at Manchester United as of late, and Chelsea may be about to offer the English winger a chance to play for them. The Blue's are reportedly monitoring Jadon Sancho. Sancho is currently training on his own away from the Manchester United team to...
Yardbarker

Manchester City and England star attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal

Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish is attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and he could be allowed to leave the club. Football agent Haydn Dodge recently told CaughtOffside that there are “talks in the industry” that Grealish could be sold in the near future in order to allow Manchester City to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
Yardbarker

PSG among three European clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace star

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is the subject of interest for three clubs in France as the winger’s time at Crystal Palace gets closer to the end. The 30-year-old has been one of the best players in the Premier League outside of the top six clubs over the last decade and many are surprised that the winger was never been successful with one of the superclubs in England.
Yardbarker

Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target could be available for just £43m

Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Tammy Abraham could be available for just £43m. Abraham left Chelsea in 2021 after Romelu Lukaku rejoined his former club. Since moving to Roma, Abraham has kicked on to become a key player for the Italian side, but clubs in the Premier League have shown an interest in signing him.
The Independent

Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight

Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals.Lionel Messi’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia, while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”Here’s all you need to know...
Yardbarker

Arsenal youngster set to change clubs in January

Marcelo Flores is struggling on loan at Real Oviedo and will change clubs at the start of next year. Arsenal sent the youngster on loan to the Spanish side so that he can get regular game time, but he has played less than 30 percent of their matches this term.
Yardbarker

Juventus star Rabiot is openly flirting with a Juventus exit

Juventus has been struggling to keep Adrien Rabiot at the club and it seems the midfielder wants out of the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri had wanted to sell him to Manchester United in the summer, but the deal broke down and his form this term suggests that would have been a big mistake.
Yardbarker

Del Piero comes in for more support for a possible role at Juventus

Ciro Immobile idolised Alessandro Del Piero when the Juventus icon still played for the Turin club. Immobile was also groomed at the Bianconeri before making his name at other European clubs, but the striker continues to admire Del Piero. The ex-striker is now being considered for a leadership role at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy