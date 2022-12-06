Change has come to Madison, Wisconsin and the Badgers football program. With change, of course, comes many questions. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Badgers future, but that future sure does seem bright. While it has come at a steep cost (Jim Leonhard leaving the program), the new assortment of coaches at Wisconsin should give Badgers fans cause for celebration and excitement. It was recently reported that Luke Fickell hired UNC’s Phil Longo as his offensive coordinator. In addition, it appears as if Fickell was also to lure away UNC’s offensive line coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. Badgers fans, this is a BIG deal!

MADISON, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO