Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Hire Highly Regarded O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

Change has come to Madison, Wisconsin and the Badgers football program. With change, of course, comes many questions. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Badgers future, but that future sure does seem bright. While it has come at a steep cost (Jim Leonhard leaving the program), the new assortment of coaches at Wisconsin should give Badgers fans cause for celebration and excitement. It was recently reported that Luke Fickell hired UNC’s Phil Longo as his offensive coordinator. In addition, it appears as if Fickell was also to lure away UNC’s offensive line coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. Badgers fans, this is a BIG deal!
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh reacts to Jim Leonhard's departure

MADISON, Wis. — After not getting the head coaching job at Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard tweeted on Tuesday night that he will be the Badgers defensive coordinator in the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl game, but then he will be leaving the program. What You Need To Know. Jim Leonhard tweeted...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit

The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Kevin Willard praises Wisconsin for defensive efforts in Maryland loss

Kevin Willard suffered his first loss of the year on Tuesday. Willard gave credit where credit was due at the post game press conference. No. 13 Maryland lost 64-59 to Wisconsin in its second B1G game of the year. Willard credited Wisconsin for being solid on defense and taking the Terps out of their offensive game plan.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Jim Leonhard did his job

A tip of the cap to Badger great Jim Leonhard. A true American athletic success story: Straight outta Rusk county, Flambeau High School in northwest Wisconsin. To walk-on starter, three-time All-American, 21 interceptions to tie the school record, all while standing at five feet, eight inches. Then what? Well the...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

It’s hoops season, let’s all calm down

We’re starting to get into the 'meat' of the girls and boys basketball season throughout Waukesha County. High school games, grade school games and weekend youth tournaments will fill the calendar the next four months. And that’s good news for all of us. But it’s time to lay...
The Comeback

Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts

The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Maryland Terrapins in college basketball on Tuesday night, but the action between the two teams was paused briefly after a hilarious moment involving the Milwaukee Bucks‘ mascot named “Bango”. The game took place at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI, and Bango took part in a special halftime show where he Read more... The post Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors

Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
WISCONSIN STATE
KCCI.com

TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint

MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Edgewater Ice Rink now open for season

Abbas has served on the council since April of 2019. County clerks across the country received subpoenas from a federal grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. UW-Madison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors. NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn’t certain.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America’s Game has come to Madison. Tuesday, an audience will play Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Overture Center for the Arts. The theatrical game of hangman allows randomly selected members of the audience to spin the wheel, solve the puzzles and win up to $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more at every show.
MADISON, WI

