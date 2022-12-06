Read full article on original website
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Wisconsin Badgers Hire Highly Regarded O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Jr.
Change has come to Madison, Wisconsin and the Badgers football program. With change, of course, comes many questions. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Badgers future, but that future sure does seem bright. While it has come at a steep cost (Jim Leonhard leaving the program), the new assortment of coaches at Wisconsin should give Badgers fans cause for celebration and excitement. It was recently reported that Luke Fickell hired UNC’s Phil Longo as his offensive coordinator. In addition, it appears as if Fickell was also to lure away UNC’s offensive line coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. Badgers fans, this is a BIG deal!
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh reacts to Jim Leonhard's departure
MADISON, Wis. — After not getting the head coaching job at Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard tweeted on Tuesday night that he will be the Badgers defensive coordinator in the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl game, but then he will be leaving the program. What You Need To Know. Jim Leonhard tweeted...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit
The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops drops incredible hype video narrated by Sam Dekker ahead of B1G opener
The Wisconsin basketball team is getting ready for their B1G opener with Maryland. The team dropped a hype video narrated by former Badger Sam Dekker ahead of tipoff. Dekker played for Wisconsin from 2012-2014. The Badgers were B1G regular season champions last season, but will be hoping for a conference title this year.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Willard praises Wisconsin for defensive efforts in Maryland loss
Kevin Willard suffered his first loss of the year on Tuesday. Willard gave credit where credit was due at the post game press conference. No. 13 Maryland lost 64-59 to Wisconsin in its second B1G game of the year. Willard credited Wisconsin for being solid on defense and taking the Terps out of their offensive game plan.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Jim Leonhard did his job
A tip of the cap to Badger great Jim Leonhard. A true American athletic success story: Straight outta Rusk county, Flambeau High School in northwest Wisconsin. To walk-on starter, three-time All-American, 21 interceptions to tie the school record, all while standing at five feet, eight inches. Then what? Well the...
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball’s first loss of the season at Wisconsin
Kevin Willard is no longer undefeated as Maryland’s head coach, dropping his first game on the Terps’ sideline as No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball fell to Wisconsin, 64-59, in Madison. Maryland’s offensive showing was its worst of the season, and while its defense was solid, it wasn't...
Greater Milwaukee Today
It’s hoops season, let’s all calm down
We’re starting to get into the 'meat' of the girls and boys basketball season throughout Waukesha County. High school games, grade school games and weekend youth tournaments will fill the calendar the next four months. And that’s good news for all of us. But it’s time to lay...
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts
The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Maryland Terrapins in college basketball on Tuesday night, but the action between the two teams was paused briefly after a hilarious moment involving the Milwaukee Bucks‘ mascot named “Bango”. The game took place at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI, and Bango took part in a special halftime show where he Read more... The post Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors
Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
KCCI.com
TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint
MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
nbc15.com
Edgewater Ice Rink now open for season
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors. NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn't certain.
nbc15.com
City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors. NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn’t certain.
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
nbc15.com
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game to Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America’s Game has come to Madison. Tuesday, an audience will play Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Overture Center for the Arts. The theatrical game of hangman allows randomly selected members of the audience to spin the wheel, solve the puzzles and win up to $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more at every show.
nbc15.com
TSA: Passenger who put dog in backpack for screening was unsure of protocol
"King of Soul" died in Lake Monona plane crash 55 years ago this weekend. Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller. The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week.
