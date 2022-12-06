ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

Delta, Ball State alumnus Patrick Jackson named to 2023 Silver Anniversary Team

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Patrick "Petie" Jackson will always be remembered by East Central Indiana basketball fans.

An Indiana All-Star at Delta High School, Jackson helped lead the Eagles to the 1997 state finals, where they lost to Bloomington North, before attending Ball State University, where he helped lead the Cardinals to their last NCAA Tournament (2000) and an Elite Eight appearance in the National Invitational Tournament (2002). Perhaps his most memorable contribution was his heroics in the "Wowie in Maui," where his driving layup lifted BSU over No. 3 Kansas in the opening round of the Maui Invitational Tournament.

Jackson was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 2023 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.

5 Questions: Reflecting on Ball State basketball's 2000 NCAA tournament team with Patrick Jackson

At Delta, Jackson was a 1998 Indiana All-Star and a McDonalds All-American Team nominee. He was an All-State, All-Hoosier Heritage Conference, Hall of Fame Class All-Tournament Team selection, Delaware County Co-Player of the Year and John Wooden MCL Citizen Award recipient as a senior.

As a senior, he averaged 19 points and 6.9 assists per game. He scored 1,241 points in his career at Delta, leading them to a state runner-up finish in 1997 and a 22-2 record in 1998, where it lost to eventual state runner-up Yorktown in the sectional semifinal.

His accomplishments at Ball State were even more impressive. In a Cardinals' uniform, Jackson scored 1,348 career points. As a senior, he averaged 16.6 points and 3.5 assists, elevated Ball State to the No. 15 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll and led it to an Elite Eight appearance in the NIT. Jackson was also a member of the 2000 NCAA Tournament team, which lost to UCLA in the opening round.

Jackson ranks 16th in Ball State history in career points (1,348), 14th in points in a single season (565, 2001-02), he's tied for eighth in career assists (349), 12th in career steals (132), fifth in most career 3-pointers (202), third in career 3-point percentage (42.7%) and tied for ninth in career games played (122).

At BSU, he was a first team COSIDA Academic All-American and All-District selection and an All-Mid-American Conference Second Team selection in 2002, among numerous other team accomplishments.

Jackson was one of 17 players named to this year's Silver Anniversary Team, which includes 10 Indiana All-Stars and seven All-State honorees.

Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame 2023 Men's Silver Anniversary Team

  • Adam Ballinger, Bluffton
  • Tom Coverdale, Noblesville
  • Kueth Duany, Bloomington North
  • Herman Fowler, Kokomo
  • Lincoln Glass, South Bend Clay
  • Patrick Jackson, Delta
  • Djibril Kante, Bloomington North
  • Rob Kent, Jennings County
  • Isaac Kincaid, Pike
  • Maynard Lewis, Terre Haute South
  • Joe Nixon, Valparaiso
  • Jarrad Odle, Oak Hill
  • Steve Reynolds, South Bend Riley
  • Adam Seitz, Pike Central
  • Rodney Smith, Pike
  • Greg Tonagel, LaPorte
  • Brian Wray, Plymouth

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @ rgeneraljr .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delta, Ball State alumnus Patrick Jackson named to 2023 Silver Anniversary Team

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
archpaper.com

Historic Columbus, Indiana, building destroyed in weekend blaze

A raging fire over the weekend has destroyed an old building in Columbus, Indiana, the Midwest mecca for modern architecture. 422 Fifth Street in downtown Columbus, lost its roof, facade, and its structural integrity in the December 3 blaze. Fire officials believe the brick building, known to locals as the “Irwin Block,” is unsalvageable and will need to be demolished. At the time of the fire the commercial building housed mostly office space, including for a law firm, mortgage lender, and a photography studio.
COLUMBUS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names

Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bsu.edu

Indiana Public Broadcasting/Ball State University Unveil Results from 2022 Hoosier Survey

Topics: College of Sciences and Humanities, Research. Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs have unveiled the results from the 2022 Hoosier Survey. This non-partisan public policy survey is designed to take the pulse of the state regarding the most pressing issues facing Indiana residents, and provides policymakers with a measure of public opinion on current issues facing the state and nation.
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IPS officer injured in altercation at Arsenal Tech High School

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Public School police officer was injured Thursday breaking up a fight at Arsenal Tech. According to the district, the incident is being investigated. A school spokesperson told 13News, IPS Police responded to an altercation involving several students. While police were breaking it up, one officer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business

An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

License Plate Readers Lead To Massive Cocaine Bust In Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — It was license plate readers that led to an eventual cocaine bust in Plainfield by Indianapolis Metro Police. IMPD Sgt. Paul McDonald says Tuesday morning they were tipped off by other law enforcement agencies that a semi-truck with a possible load of cocaine might be on its way toward Indianapolis. Not long after that, they say license plate readers pinged the truck near Terre Haute.
PLAINFIELD, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy