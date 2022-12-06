ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
CNET

iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It

If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
CNET

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update

Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
9to5Mac

How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2

Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
Phone Arena

Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements

Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
ZDNet

How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?

Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
CNET

The Windows Club

Printer not working after Windows Update [Fixed]

Windows Updates are known for bringing the latest features and security updates to your computer. However, it doesn’t do any harm to your computer. But sometimes, you might face weird issues. One such issue is the printer not working after the Windows update. The issue might appear because your printer driver files are incompatible with the latest windows version. But luckily, fixing the issue is not so complicated. Below, you will find a few solutions to fix the issue, starting with basic troubleshooting.
SlashGear

Here Are All The New Features Rolling Out To Pixel Smartphones Today

December is turning out to be an excellent month for people who bought brand-new Pixel smartphones. Less than a week ago, Google confirmed the rollout of its 2022 Holiday Update — the third such update in three years — for Pixel devices. Among the features that rolled out to Google Pixel phones with this Holiday Update included new additions to Google Photos, a fresh set of emojis, and a revised reading mode option with text-to-speech functionality. Google also rolled out enhancements to the much-talked-about Digital Car Key feature from 2021 — with the latest addition enabling users to share their digital car keys with friends and family. In addition, the 2022 Holiday Update also included feature additions and optimizations to smartwatches running Google's WearOS.
CNET

Android Headlines

Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android

There have been a lot of attempts to bring iMessage to Android, as Apple refuses to do so. Several ways are successful, but they require you to have a macOS device for it to work. So, it’s not exactly an ideal solution. Well, a new contender wants to do things a bit differently, Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android.
SlashGear

Apple Reveals Three Major Security Features For iMessage, iCloud, And 2FA

Security and privacy are always a big concern when it comes to modern technology, and Apple products are no exception. From updates that close off risky exploits to adding new features as the version number at the end of operating systems continues to go up, it's a never-ending process. And now Apple is getting ready to provide even more protection options (via Apple) for its multitude of users. Though it's mostly intended for "users who face extraordinary digital threats" like government officials, human rights activists, celebrities, and journalists.
