These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
Phone Arena
Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements
Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?
Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
How to stop uploading updates to other devices on Windows 11
In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to stop Windows 11 from using your internet connection to upload updates to other computers.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Arrives With a Few Updates and Fixes
Apple released iOS 16.1.2 on Wednesday with a few fixes and updates. The update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash...
Microsoft rolls out the last major Edge update of 2022
Microsoft just rolled out an update to Edge that brings the browser to version 108. It's a relatively small update as well as the final one of the year.
How to transfer data from your old Android phone to your new one
When it's time to switch from your older Android phone to a new one, you'll want to make sure all of your data comes across safely. Thankfully, Google makes it extremely convenient to migrate your texts, call logs, contacts, music, and photos over to your new phone.
The Windows Club
Printer not working after Windows Update [Fixed]
Windows Updates are known for bringing the latest features and security updates to your computer. However, it doesn’t do any harm to your computer. But sometimes, you might face weird issues. One such issue is the printer not working after the Windows update. The issue might appear because your printer driver files are incompatible with the latest windows version. But luckily, fixing the issue is not so complicated. Below, you will find a few solutions to fix the issue, starting with basic troubleshooting.
Here Are All The New Features Rolling Out To Pixel Smartphones Today
December is turning out to be an excellent month for people who bought brand-new Pixel smartphones. Less than a week ago, Google confirmed the rollout of its 2022 Holiday Update — the third such update in three years — for Pixel devices. Among the features that rolled out to Google Pixel phones with this Holiday Update included new additions to Google Photos, a fresh set of emojis, and a revised reading mode option with text-to-speech functionality. Google also rolled out enhancements to the much-talked-about Digital Car Key feature from 2021 — with the latest addition enabling users to share their digital car keys with friends and family. In addition, the 2022 Holiday Update also included feature additions and optimizations to smartwatches running Google's WearOS.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2: What's New for Your iPhone and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to reap all the benefits of new features and bug fixes, you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software. The most recent version of iOS provides some security fixes, better wireless provider compatibility and improvements to crash detection for the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to confirm details on its security updates and software patches, but says it will share more information soon. It's expected that users will see enhanced performance and connectivity with certain wireless carriers.
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 22623.1028 to Insiders with taskbar fixes
Check out the full list of changes and improvements, as well as bug fixes added in the new beta versions of Windows 11 below:. Another fix has been made to resolve the issue of explorer.exe frequently crashing in safe mode. [Barra de tarefas e bandeja do sistema]. Fixed an issue...
MacBook Pro 2023 leaker just tipped three major upgrades
Prepare for more powerful and more efficient MacBook Pros in 2023, according to one leaker.
Android Headlines
Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android
There have been a lot of attempts to bring iMessage to Android, as Apple refuses to do so. Several ways are successful, but they require you to have a macOS device for it to work. So, it’s not exactly an ideal solution. Well, a new contender wants to do things a bit differently, Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android.
Apple Reveals Three Major Security Features For iMessage, iCloud, And 2FA
Security and privacy are always a big concern when it comes to modern technology, and Apple products are no exception. From updates that close off risky exploits to adding new features as the version number at the end of operating systems continues to go up, it's a never-ending process. And now Apple is getting ready to provide even more protection options (via Apple) for its multitude of users. Though it's mostly intended for "users who face extraordinary digital threats" like government officials, human rights activists, celebrities, and journalists.
SlashGear
