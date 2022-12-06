Read full article on original website
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
The Forgotten Chevy Nomad Concept We Wish Made It To Production
Chevrolet hasn't sold a production car called the Nomad since 1980, but not for a lack of trying. Chevy has attempted to revive the Nomad at least four times, showcasing concept cars under that name in 1979, 1991, 1999, and 2004 (via Mac's Motor City Garage). The 2004 take was truly something special –- a revival of old-school American muscle a decade ahead of the curve with the space and practicality of a classic station wagon.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
The 13 Best Honda Motorcycles Ever Made
They say "you meet the nicest people on a Honda," and these bikes sure made a big mark on the industry. These are the 13 best Honda motorcycles ever made.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The Munro SUV was born in the Scottish Highlands and is coming to the USA
The Munro Mk_1 SUV will be exported to the U.S. from Scotland starting next year. The all-electric model is a heavy truck designed for extreme off-roading.
MotorAuthority
Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel
Apple's oft-rumored car project is reportedly still going ahead but with a market launch later than previously thought, and without full self-driving capability. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch a car in 2026, or about a year later than the original target date.
Take A Look At One Of The Best Porsche Collections On The Planet
A Belgian Porsche enthusiast by the name of Johan-Frank Dirickx (with around 50 of the sports cars) has opened up about his obsession with the Stuttgart-based automaker's creations, recounting how the love affair began when he was just 10 years old. At the time, his grandfather, Jim Delwiche, asked, "Johan, what kind of car do you think I should buy? A Porsche or a Corvette?" It's pretty apparent which he chose, but he insists that his collection is about quality, not quantity. That's certainly true, as we're about to see.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Fifth-Gen Mazda MX-5 Miata Poised To Arrive In 2026
The next-gen Miata has been slated for arrival in 2026, with an electrified powertrain firmly in the cards, albeit not fully decided upon at this stage. "The MX-5 is an icon in the Mazda product lineup and we have a lot of promise with our current MX-5 owners spread all over the world, so we will continue our MX-5 in the future," Mazda director and senior managing executive officer Yasuhiro Aoyama said to Australia's Which Car. That's good news, but some may not be happy to hear that the next-gen MX-5 Miata will arrive after new Euro 7 emissions standards hit.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Porsche 911 GT3, Touring And New ST Spotted Holding Their Own Winter Sports Festival
Driving a Porsche 911 GT3 near the arctic circle makes about as much sense as entering a Toyota Tacoma in the Monaco Grand Prix. You’d get so little opportunity to explore the benefits of its track-honed chassis and 9,000 rpm redline that you might as well be in an entry level Carrera or a Cayenne.
This Flagship Phone From Tecno Has A Retractable Rear-Camera
Tecno, a relatively obscure smartphone brand, has just launched a phone packing a cool retracting camera lens at the back, somewhat like pocket cameras back in the day. Called the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro, the phone offers a 50-megapixel portrait camera with a rather large f/1.49 aperture, a 65mm lens, and a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor underneath.
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Teased As A Limited-Production Special
Coachbuilder Zagato who blessed us with many stunning Alfa Romeo models in the past will soon add another chapter to its collaboration with the Italian brand as revealed by a new teaser. The new limited-production special will be called “Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato” and is expected to arrive in 2023.
This Bonkers Single-Seat Drone Lets You Hit the Skies Like the Jetsons
Ever since George Jetson climbed into his personal, portable flying car 60 years ago, the world has dreamt of doing the same. And according to Peter Ternström, cofounder of Stockholm-based Jetson, piloting one of its personal electric aerial vehicles is about as easy as it looked in the cartoons. Getting the hang go the brand’s new Jetson One, with deliveries starting in late 2023, requires all of five minutes. “It’s super intuitive,” he says. “We developed a fly-by-wire system that helps the pilot with functions like auto hover, stable flight and landing.” A veteran of the luxury-car industry, Ternström partnered with...
torquenews.com
Maint. and Repair Costs of 2007 Toyota Highlander at 120K Miles - Surprises Continue
We update our long-term test of the 2007 Toyota Highlander. This time we tally up the repair and maintenance costs at 120,000 miles. The cost will shock you. Torque News created a story in March of 2019 detailing the total costs for all repairs and maintenance work required to keep a 2007 Toyota Highlander Sport in top condition over 100,000 miles. The surprise was that the total came to a whopping $14,029. We thought it would be a good idea to keep our tally of the repair and maintenance costs rolling, and we’ve just hit 120,000 miles. There have been more unexpected high repair costs along with the expected maintenance costs.
SlashGear
