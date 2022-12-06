ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Bucks Woman Dies Unexpectedly On Thanksgiving Day, 23

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Px2iK_0jZZcca800
Olivia Seaberg, a 23-year-old Levittown resident, died unexpectedly in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day, her family says. Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Olivia’s Celebration Of Life"

Olivia Faye Seaberg, a Levittown resident, died suddenly at around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, her family said in her obituary. She was 23.

A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend, loved ones said Olivia never failed at making those around her happy.

"She was a light that NEVER dimmed, and a laugh that kept everyone smiling," wrote Nicole Bracey, who has identified herself as Olivia's sister.

After her passing on Thanksgiving, Nicole and others took to social media to write tributes in memory of the 23-year-old.

Loved ones have organized a GoFundMe page to help Olivia's family handle funeral costs. As of Tuesday, Dec. 6, the campaign has raised over $3,000 of its $5,000 goal.

Organizers say the funds will help ensure a proper celebration of life for a young woman who touched so many.

"We are slowly but surely going through this process with a smile on our face," Nicole wrote on GoFundMe.

"With a lot of people, friends, family asking about donating…. We are going to accept anything to put towards her life! Her celebration of life!"

Comments / 3

Jim W
1d ago

may she rest in peace. way too young!!! how many more will we loose before someone acknowledges whats going on around us! just google died suddenly. Lord Save Us!

Reply
2
 

