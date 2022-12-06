Watch: UC Guard David DeJulius Speaks With Media Before His Final Crosstown Shootout

The Bearcats guard is a big gauge of success for UC so far this season.

CINCINNATI — UC guard David DeJulius is looking for his first win against Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout this weekend.

He discussed that goal, the relationship both programs built through the crosstown collaborative , and his message to the crew of young talent getting a chance at this point in the season.

David DeJulius Xavier Week (; 6:29)

