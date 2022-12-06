Read full article on original website
Simple iPhone trick protects you from snoopers – and it only takes seconds to turn on
CHECK your iPhone – there's a simple hack that can instantly boost your privacy. It's available for anyone who uses Google Chrome on their Apple smartphone. We're talking about the ability to lock Incognito tabs on Google Chrome. When a tab is Incognito in Google Chrome, it means that...
Gmail's new update means your search results will be more relevant
Google announced a bunch of updates that should yield contextual search results in Gmail and make it easier to share files in a Meet call.
Business Insider
How to clear cache on your iPhone to free up space and improve speed
You can clear the cache, history, and cookies on your iPhone to improve its speed and performance. Clearing your iPhone's app cache can also free up extra storage space. When you clear your iPhone's cache, you might get logged out of some websites and apps. Your iPhone holds two major...
CNET
When I Discovered Ctrl+Shift+T, My Work Life Completely Changed
I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Ad Blocker on Chrome
Although ad blockers make for a smoother browsing experience, they’re not always perfect. This is primarily because sometimes they accidentally block other types of content as well. In this way, there’s a chance you’ll miss out on some information. Another instance is that some websites detect ad-blockers and keep their content locked until you disable them.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
The Windows Club
How to log out of your Email account on all your devices
Email services have become an integral part of our daily internet consumption, and that has only been exacerbated by the high number of Email services on offer today. If you ever switch your email ID or find it to have been hacked, then it becomes a cumbersome task to log it out of all your devices. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to take to log out of your Email account on all your devices. We will be covering the most commonly used Email services – Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
Digital Trends
Google is now supporting my awful browser habits, and I love it
Google has just released a new update for Chrome, and it could be a real timesaver if you’re anything like me. I have some pretty bad habits when it comes to how I use my browsers, and instead of forcing me to improve, Google is supporting me. Needless to say, I love it.
makeuseof.com
How to Check if In-App Browsers are Tracking You Using InAppBrowser
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Users share links with each other, and often open these links using in-app browsers within social media apps such as TikTok and Instagram. This is when you open a link right within the app without having to leave and switch to a browser.
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
Personalized iPhone ads can put your privacy at risk — disable this feature now
No one likes to give out their private data, personalized ads can be intrusive and infuriating, luckily it's easy to stop them on an iPhone.
Android Headlines
You can now start using Telegram without a SIM card
Telegram app has received a new update, and some new features along with it. The main addition to this Telegram has something to do with your SIM card, as it’s no longer necessary. You can now sign up for a Telegram account without a SIM card. Needless to say,...
Google Chrome just got handy new shortcuts you need to know
Browsing the web tends to be rather messy, no matter how much you might try to live an organized internet surfing lifestyle. Tabs pile up, and bookmarks aren’t always organized the way you might want them to be. Anyone struggling to make the most of their internet browsing experience should be aware of three new Google Chrome shortcuts that Google just introduced.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
The Verge
Google’s latest Chrome browser modes can boost battery life and free up memory
Google’s Chrome desktop web browser has two new performance modes — Memory Saver and Energy Saver — available starting today. The new modes allow users to reduce Chrome’s memory usage by up to 30 percent and extend battery life when a device is running low on power, according to Google.
