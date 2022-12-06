Read full article on original website
Carol Breckel
5d ago
Your title could have used another comma. When I first read the title I thought the suspect was an Adrian Police officer. I'm glad I was mistaken.
13abc.com
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
MSP trooper welcomed home months after shooting while working undercover drug case in Detroit
Michigan State Police Sgt. Devin Kachar, who was shot multiple times while working undercover in Detroit, has returned home after more than two months of recovery and rehab.
Sheriff's office: Missing Pontiac teen texted her dad she’d be home the next day, but never came back, hasn't been heard from since
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who left home without telling her family and hasn’t been seen or heard from since texting her dad she’d be home the next day.
fox2detroit.com
Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
2 men arrested, several guns stolen in Jackson burglary
13abc.com
Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
13abc.com
Toledo pastor sentenced to probation following accusation of pulling a gun on his wife
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was convicted, Tuesday, following accusations of him pulling a gun on his wife. According to court records, charges against Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church were amended to an attempt to commit an offense. The initial charges were domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects caught on video opening fire on Jeep pulling out of convenience store parking lot
The search is on for three suspects who were caught on video opening fire on a Jeep in a Detroit convenience store parking lot Tuesday night near Warren and Outer Drive.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
Trial date set for former LPD officer charged in Wapak incident
WAPAKONETA — A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 13 in Auglaize County Municipal Court for a former Lima police officer charged with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business during an incident in Wapakoneta earlier this year. Veronica Sepulveda, 36, of Napoleon, appeared for her...
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge in separate case
A Dearborn man who is charged with ethnic intimidation for an alleged antisemitic assault at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills shocked the court during a Zoom hearing in another case this week.
WILX-TV
Fenton man dead after car crash in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A crash in Livingston County killed a driver early Friday morning. Michigan State Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Hogan Road near Major Road. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Fenton, was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be...
2 arrested for breaking into Jackson home and stealing firearms
During the investigation, police were able to get video and found a phone at the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Young woman found shot to death in Pontiac yard, family begs for justice
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac mother remains in shock after her daughter was shot and killed. Ikiyonna Goans' body was found in front of a house on W. Columbia Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. "I just want my baby back - I just want her home," said...
MSP: 14-year-old found with gun after asking trooper for help with bus schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - A trooper found a 14-year-old boy with a gun after the boy asked the trooper for assistance figuring out the bus schedule on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. At about 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 Mile and Russell in Hazel Park, a trooper was approached by a pedestrian who asking for help with the DDOT bus schedule.When they couldn't determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered to give the teen a ride. The trooper received the boy's consent for a pat down search before giving him a ride.According to Michigan State Police, the trooper found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the teen's waistband.Police say the 14-year-old, from Detroit, was taken into custody on a carrying a concealed weapon charge. He has been released to his parents pending prosecutor review.
13abc.com
TPD investigating fatal shooting of 55-year-old man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects in a Toledo homicide after finding a body Tuesday morning. According to a news release from TPD, officers responded to a call for a deceased person and found 55-year-old Phonesavanh Viengmany at Woodruff and Hawthorne in Toledo just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say he had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and officials pronounced him dead at the scene. TPD is investigating the death as a homicide.
13abc.com
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette
DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
