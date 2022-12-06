Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Union City’s “Blue Lights and Banks” Again Successful in Helping Less Fortunate
The annual “Blue Lights and Banks” collection to help those in need at Christmas was a success on Wednesday. Multiple participating volunteers gathered at the community Christmas tree in Union City, to accept toys, money and non-perishable food items. Collected items will be distributed to Chimes for Charity...
thunderboltradio.com
“Blue Lights and Banks” Christmas Collection in Union City
“Blue Lights and Banks” continues at the Obion County Courthouse Christmas tree in Union City today. Volunteers from local banks, the Union City Police Department, Union City Fire Department and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene collecting money, toys and non-perishable food items. Donations are...
radionwtn.com
Martin Student Is District Spelling Bee Champ
Talented spellers competed this week for the title of Weakley County Schools Spelling Bee Champion in a sixteen-round contest held at the Board of Education in Dresden. Martin Middle School seventh grader Matthew Klutts spelled his way to the championship trophy, and Gleason School eighth grader Jake O’Connor earned the runner up spot.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Department awarded TLEA Accreditation
The Martin Police Department earned its fourth TLEA Accreditation Award Wednesday during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and ultimately the quality of services provided to the citizens of Tennessee.
WBBJ
Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night. The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”. Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started...
radionwtn.com
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
radionwtn.com
New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
thunderboltradio.com
38th annual Santa’s Village opens Thursday night in Martin
The 38th annual Santa’s Village opens Thursday night at the Ned McWherter Ag Pavilion on the UT Martin campus. Santa’s Village is open Thursday and Friday night from 6:00 until 9:00, Saturday from 11:00 until 9:00, and Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00. Rene Kimsey with Martin Parks...
hcmc-tn.org
Seaton Named Chief Nursing Officer at HCMC
PARIS, TN – Michelle Seaton, RN, has been named the Chief Nursing Officer at Henry County Medical Center, CEO John Tucker announced the week of Thanksgiving. Seaton, who has worked at HCMC since 2013, replaces Kim Bentley, RN, who served as the interim Chief Nursing Officer from December 2021 until this fall. In this role, Seaton will oversee and implement changes to nursing best practices, such as shift changes and infection prevention procedures. She will also be responsible for recruiting, onboarding, and training new nursing staff.
spectrumnews1.com
On an empty block, this Mayfield family restaurant is back in business
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A 50-year-old biscuit pan was one of the few things Suzanne Flint could salvage from her family restaurant after the Mayfield tornado flattened the 67-year-old building last year. “I lost my whole family history in there,” said Flint. Even with all the heartache and hard...
spectrumnews1.com
A Mayfield shoe company steps into the future after the storms
MAYFIELD, Ky. — David Hardin started his company, D&D Shoes, in 1985. Hardin said his company is more-or-less a salvage company. D&D Shoes buys end of season goods from major department stores and also buy single-shoes that possibly go into landfills and match them together. This process creates jobs. Hardin says 85% of all the money comes from foreign countries. His company employs 100 people and none were hurt during last year’s deadly storms.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield barber back in business, spreading positivity at new location after original shop destroyed by tornado last year
MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak ripped through homes and businesses, including a Mayfield barbershop. Almost a year after the devastating storm, the owner continues to spread positivity in the community, one haircut at a time. The EF-4 tornado that tore through Mayfield destroyed April Wright's business....
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Judge Jimmy Smith Honored at Recovery Court Conference
Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith has been recognized for his outstanding work with the 27th Judicial District Recovery Court. Judge Smith was presented the prestigious “Making a Difference Award” on Thursday, during the 18th annual Recovery Court Conference held this week in Murfreesboro. The event is...
WCPO
'God was with us.' Returning to home where family survived Mayfield tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Going back to where he used to live is hard for 20-year-old Derrick Smith. The house where his family hunkered down in a closet during last December's tornado is gone. Smith had not been back since late last year. "My home was right here...
thunderboltradio.com
Peggy Reddin Wright – 68 – Formerly of Troy
Memorial services will be held for Peggy Reddin Wright, age 68, formerly of Troy. Services will take place at 11:00 on Friday, December 9th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Stanley’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
thunderboltradio.com
Hailey, Barnes Selected to Lead Union City Council
Union City Council members started their meeting this week with the appointment of board leaders. City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. was approved to serve as the temporary chairman to start the process.(AUDIO) Mayor Hailey then presided over selection of a Mayor Pro-Tem.(AUDIO) Both Mayor Hailey and Mayor Pro-Tem Barnes will...
KFVS12
Board to decide on removing Paducah Commissioner from office over text with racist overtones
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners met for more than two hours in closed session on Wednesday, December 7, to discuss issues they say could lead to the discipline or removal of a City Commissioner. They were discussing the Commissioner David Guess and a series of text...
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
radionwtn.com
Hazel Woman Seriously Injured In Hwy. 641 Wreck
Hazel, Ky.–A Hazel woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 641 early Thursday morning. Kayla Underwood, age 33, of Hazel was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the collision. Sean Mulholland, age 38, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBBJ
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
