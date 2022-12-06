Ohio continues to feel nuclear bailout fallout

(The Center Square) – The fallout from House Bill 6 continues for Ohio.

Two years after the scandal-ridden legislation led to the indictment and eventually ouster of the House speaker, HB6 played a major role in the state dropping 7.5 points and falling 11 spots in the 2022 Energy Efficiency Scorecard, according to American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

Ohio fell to 44th on the list, and the authors say HB6 restricted utility companies from being able to fund efficiency programs.

“Ohio saw a steep decline in utility-reported electric savings in 2021. Once a Midwest leader on energy efficiency, Ohio previously accounted for about 5% of the nation’s total electricity savings but is now close to 0% of national savings,” according to the report.

Ohio ranked low in all areas, finishing with 0.5 points out of 15 for utilities and out of 13 for transportation, respectively. It had 3 out of 12 in building policies, minus-1 in industry, zero in appliance standards, and 1 out of 4.5 in state-led initiatives.

"Ohio has plenty of opportunities to prioritize energy efficiency and equity across all policy areas in the State Scorecard. Ohio’s steep drop in the rankings can be directly tied to the devastating impacts of House Bill 6 passed in 2019, which gutted the state’s utility energy efficiency programs,” said Sagarika Subramanian, senior research analyst at ACEEE and lead author of the report. “Ohio can look toward Scorecard leaders in the Midwest, such as Minnesota, for best practices and policies to maximize utility bill reductions, health and safety benefits, and reduced emissions from energy efficiency."

The report identifies each state’s policy actions to reduce household and business utility costs, as well as to cut greenhouse emissions. It also analyzes what states do to make buildings and transportation more energy efficient.

The 2022 report expanded its focus on energy efficiency policies that reduce energy burdens for low-income and disadvantaged households, as well as communities the group deemed historically underserved.

“Leading states are shifting their efficiency efforts to focus on decarbonization and reducing energy burdens for the most vulnerable residents, setting an example for other states,” said Subramanian. “The clean energy transition will only be successful if we ensure it benefits everyone, including low-income and disadvantaged communities, while addressing historic patterns of injustice."

It ranked California as the top on the scorecard with 47 out of a possible 50 points. The rest of the top 10 included Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Maine, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Minnesota.

As previously reported by The Center Square, federal prosecutors have called HB6 the largest bribery and corruption in state history.

Former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder faces federal bribery and racketeering charges in the $60 million scandal that led to the passage of HB6 and a billion-dollar bailout of the state’s nuclear plants.

Householder, who was expelled from the Ohio House, has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.