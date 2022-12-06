ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs Chattanooga: Live updates

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNU9b_0jZZa9Kq00

Lady Vols basketball is back at home for a midweek matchup with Chattanooga.

Tennessee (4-5) takes on the Mocs (6-4) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols have three games left in their six-game homestand leading up to a road matchup with No. 2 Stanford on Dec. 18.

Both teams are coming off a loss, Chattanooga falling to Alabama 61-52 on Saturday and Tennessee losing to No. 9 Virginia Tech 59-56 on Sunday. The next three games are a chance for the Lady Vols to get back in the win column and build some chemistry and confidence before taking on the Cardinal.

WHY TAMARI IS KEY: Tamari Key showed she's capable on offense. Now Lady Vols needs her with Rickea Jackson out

PLAYING SHORTHANDED: Three players, including Rickea Jackson, out for Lady Vols basketball vs. Virginia Tech

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Why developing Jillian Hollingshead's versatility could be key for Tennessee Lady Vols

The Mocs are led by senior guard Yazz Wazeerud-Din, who averages 18.1 points and shoots 36% from behind the arc. Freshman forward Raven Thompson is a go-to for Chattanooga as well with 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Tennessee will be shorthanded by at least two players Tuesday. Senior starter Rickea Jackson has been sidelined indefinitely as a coach's decision and senior forward Jasmine Franklin entered concussion protocol Saturday. Sophomore forward Jillian Hollingshead wasn't available Sunday due to concussion protocol but may be closer to returning than Franklin.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Chattanooga: Live updates

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs Chattanooga: Live updates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VolunteerCountry

Vols Lose Commitment of 2024 WR Mazeo Bennett

After committing to Tennessee in October, Greenville (S.C.) wide receiver has de-committed from the Vols and committed to South Carolina.  Bennett announced the news moments ago.  "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett told Volunteer Country in October of why ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols rebound with win over UT Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee got off to a fast start against the in-state-rival, UT Chattanooga, and the scoring was sparked by sophomore Karoline Striplin who scored UT’s first points and led the team in scoring at the half. Striplin made a lasting first impression in her first collegiate...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Knoxville Running Back De-Commits From Coastal Carolina

Knoxville running back DeSean Bishop is back on the market after de-committing from Coastal Carolina Tuesday night. The Karns High School standout committed to the Chanticleers back in July before backing off his pledge this week. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell left Coastal earlier this week to become the new head coach at Liberty.
KNOXVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt says Volunteers would beat Georgia in rematch

You can’t knock Jalin Hyatt for his confidence. The Tennessee wide receiver was asked if his Volunteers would win in a rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs if the two teams met in a playoff-type setting. Georgia won the first matchup 27-13 in Sanford Stadium in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Williams, Jackson and Bishop bring home Titans Mr. Football awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Quote from Alex Golesh shows there’s only one choice to serve as Josh Heupel’s new offensive coordinator at Tennessee

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel needs a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh’s departure for USF didn’t come as a big surprise. He was expected to garner interest as a head coach option for numerous programs and the feeling was that he’d land a head coaching job this offseason.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season. According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tenn. private school voucher law could expand to Hamilton County

Tennessee’s private school voucher law, which now only affects districts and some students in Memphis and Nashville, would widen to include Hamilton County Schools under new legislation filed this week.Sen. Todd Gardenhire, a Chattanooga Republican, wants the legislature to expand the eligibility criteria for the education savings account program to include students in districts with at least five of the state’s lowest-performing schools, as identified in the last three “priority school”...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Grundy County Herald

RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager

Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy