Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Chattanooga: Live updates

Lady Vols basketball is back at home for a midweek matchup with Chattanooga.

Tennessee (4-5) takes on the Mocs (6-4) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols have three games left in their six-game homestand leading up to a road matchup with No. 2 Stanford on Dec. 18.

Both teams are coming off a loss, Chattanooga falling to Alabama 61-52 on Saturday and Tennessee losing to No. 9 Virginia Tech 59-56 on Sunday. The next three games are a chance for the Lady Vols to get back in the win column and build some chemistry and confidence before taking on the Cardinal.

The Mocs are led by senior guard Yazz Wazeerud-Din, who averages 18.1 points and shoots 36% from behind the arc. Freshman forward Raven Thompson is a go-to for Chattanooga as well with 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Tennessee will be shorthanded by at least two players Tuesday. Senior starter Rickea Jackson has been sidelined indefinitely as a coach's decision and senior forward Jasmine Franklin entered concussion protocol Saturday. Sophomore forward Jillian Hollingshead wasn't available Sunday due to concussion protocol but may be closer to returning than Franklin.

