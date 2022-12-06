ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sentenced 22-year-old from Charlotte possessed, sold illegal machine gun: DOJ

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Charlotte man who knowingly possessed and sold an illegal machine gun was sentenced Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Charlotte resident Zahari Serdarevic, 22, will serve 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in June to charges.

Serdarevic knowingly and illegally possessed and sold a fully automatic machine gun to an informant in October of last year, court records showed. In November he then sold the informant a ‘Glock switch,’ which enables a semiautomatic handgun to function as an automatic, records showed.

