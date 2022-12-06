Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
Coroner ID's man found dead inside vehicle in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of a victim found dead inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Metro Police said they found Moss’ after reports of a “man down” inside a...
wymt.com
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Thompson, from Louisville, has a long history in Kentucky. Our sister station, WAVE News, followed his story for several years. He was jailed...
Wave 3
7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local activist Christopher 2X said there’s been a surge in shootings already in the month of December. Just eight days into December, Christopher 2X said there have already been seven homicides. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday night in Old...
WLKY.com
16-year-old killed in Shawnee shooting leaves family asking why he was in that area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old gunned down in a Shawnee neighborhood alley said Thursday they have questions as they look to find justice for his death. Siblings Hannah Morley and Jason Daniel said their little brother, 16-year-old Draven Daniel, was a sophomore at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and loved cars.
Wave 3
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
WLKY.com
Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
Wave 3
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
Louisville woman arrested, charged with 2021 motel murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is behind bars after she was charged in connection to a murder which occurred more than a year ago. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Chelynda Howlett, 28, on Monday. Howlett was arrested in connection to a murder in an Okolona motel room last October, according to officials.
Woman ID'd after being struck by vehicle on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three days after a woman was struck and killed on Bardstown Road, authorities have now released her identity. Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries. Louisville police responded after Scott was hit by a vehicle in the 4300 block of Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m....
Wave 3
Arrest made after Louisville man found shot to death back in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound at an Okolona neighborhood hotel back in Oct. 2021. LMPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested Chelynda L. Howlett, 28, of Louisville, on Monday for the death of Poncho Young, 40, of Louisville. Police found Young dead inside a room at the InTown Suites on Preston Highway.
Officials: JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate schools for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two staff members at separate JCPS schools have been reassigned due to investigations. Lassiter Middle Schools sent out a letter to parents on Wednesday saying that the Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation involving one of their staff members. "Following JCPS protocols,...
LMPD: 12 year old caught driving stolen KIA; previous victim says 'there's a parental issue here'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 12 year old is the latest suspect of a car theft in Louisville. Thursday, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) posted to Facebook and said the juvenile was caught with a stolen KIA. Police also reminded the public of the dangers of a continued string...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman pleads guilty in case involving refusal to quarantine after COVID diagnosis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who was arrested in 2020 after allegedly refusing to self-quarantine following a COVID-19 diagnosis has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and will avoid incarceration. Kendra Burnett was arrested on April 27, 2020, at a Kroger store on South Second...
wdrb.com
Woman hit by car and killed on Bardstown Road Wednesday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning. LMPD's 6th Division officers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on I-264 East Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC said the crash happened at mile marker 14.2 near Newburg Road around 2 p.m. At least three cars were involved, blocking all lanes. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
Jeffersonville woman, New Albany man arrested on drug possession charges
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Clarksville led to officers discovering large amounts of drugs, a pellet gun disguised as a revolver and counterfeit money. Around midnight on Wednesday, Indiana State Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac on Eastern Boulevard near I-65...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 3