ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Thompson, from Louisville, has a long history in Kentucky. Our sister station, WAVE News, followed his story for several years. He was jailed...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Wave 3

7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local activist Christopher 2X said there’s been a surge in shootings already in the month of December. Just eight days into December, Christopher 2X said there have already been seven homicides. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday night in Old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville woman arrested, charged with 2021 motel murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is behind bars after she was charged in connection to a murder which occurred more than a year ago. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Chelynda Howlett, 28, on Monday. Howlett was arrested in connection to a murder in an Okolona motel room last October, according to officials.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman ID'd after being struck by vehicle on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three days after a woman was struck and killed on Bardstown Road, authorities have now released her identity. Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries. Louisville police responded after Scott was hit by a vehicle in the 4300 block of Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Arrest made after Louisville man found shot to death back in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound at an Okolona neighborhood hotel back in Oct. 2021. LMPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested Chelynda L. Howlett, 28, of Louisville, on Monday for the death of Poncho Young, 40, of Louisville. Police found Young dead inside a room at the InTown Suites on Preston Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hit by car and killed on Bardstown Road Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning. LMPD's 6th Division officers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy