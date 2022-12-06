Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Cool it! Ajax ski patrol says to straight-liners
The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol is asking skiers to cool their jets voluntarily or risk facing enforcement action for straight-lining. The superb early season conditions and relatively uncrowded slopes have encouraged some sliders to ski too fast, according to Tessa Dawson, the new director of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen snowpack paying price for mid-Nov. dry spell
The snowpack in the mountains surrounding Aspen and Marble was setting up nicely until a two-week drought hit in mid-November and was followed by the recent storm cycle, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The latest storms loaded snow on a weak, fragile layer that formed during the mid-November...
New list of best ski towns in North America includes 2 Colorado spots
The towns in Colorado's mountains that draw skiers and snowboarders each have their own special vibe, and two have been recognized in a prestigious new "best of" list. According to USA Today readers, Aspen and Telluride are the No. 8 and No. 9 best ski towns in North America.The high rankings are partially based on stellar shopping experiences as well as food and drink opportunities.Aspen was also praised for having great art galleries and four different ski areas within a 10 mile radius to choose from.Telluride was given high marks for its "old-fashioned Western-chic vibe" and its gondola which connects the ski area with the town.The full list of top ski towns in the continent is as follows:1. Mammoth Lakes, California2. Banff, Alberta3. North Conway, New Hampshire4. Stove, Vermont5. Banner Elk, North Carolina6. Park City, Utah7. Jackson Hole, Wyoming8. Telluride9. Aspen10. Ketchum, Idaho
Breckenridge gets ready to party (and drink) like Vikings
Ever wanted to party like a Viking? Now’s your chance. Breckenridge is hosting its 59th annual Ullr Fest this weekend, a three-day-long party honoring the Norse god of snow, Ullr (rhymes with cooler). The celebration includes a massive winter parade, a Christmas-tree-fueled bonfire and a record-breaking Shotski. Originally named...
Summit Daily News
Pedestrian hit on Summit Boulevard Tuesday dies in hospital
The pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on Summit Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 6, has died, according to a news release from the town of Frisco. Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple said a statement shared with Frisco officials. He was living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Protest planned Saturday in Glenwood Springs over Forest Service Uinta Railway decision
A planned protest in front of the U.S. Forest Service offices in downtown Glenwood Springs Saturday is aimed at convincing the Biden Administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to cancel a permit for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway for transporting hot crude oil. The Forest Service in July rejected objections...
aspenpublicradio.org
Halle Zander on the state of Spanish-language emergency alerts for wildfires in Roaring Fork Valley
Earlier this year, Aspen Public Radio’s All Things Considered host and reporter Halle Zander dug deep into emergency alerts in the three counties that make up the Roaring Fork Valley. That three-part series, Uneven Landscapes, looked at how different response agencies in Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties got messages...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County executes recount for CD3 race this week
For the Moffat County Elections Office, the recount for the 3rd Congressional District race will take several days, but county officials expect the same results. The 3rd Congressional District race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County, and Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Pitkin County, fell within the 0.5% margin that automatically triggers a recount in Colorado. Based on results from the Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert received 163,842 votes while Frisch got 163,292.
soprissun.com
Craft Coffeehouse in Carbondale closes its doors
The historic building at 689 Main Street has seen several businesses come and go over the past decade — from Six89 to The Way Home — and in the coming months it will transition through yet another phase. Craft Coffeehouse will shut its doors in Carbondale on Dec. 22, 2022 to make way for fresh opportunities both at 689 Main, and for Craft’s business elsewhere.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
16 single-family units, 19 townhomes proposed for land near CMC Spring Valley
A local developer is proposing to use existing infrastructure left behind from an old residential project abandoned in the early 1980s to build a new subdivision near Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley. Glenwood Springs-based Eagle Ridge Homes, LLC wants to build 16 single-family units and 19 townhomes northwest of Auburn...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen public health officials warn of a ‘triple-demic’
Pitkin County public-health officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions this season, as a triple threat exists with COVID-19, RSV, and the flu spreading quickly throughout the community. “We are in what we are calling the potential of a triple pandemic or triple-demic,” said Dr. Kim Levin at...
