The towns in Colorado's mountains that draw skiers and snowboarders each have their own special vibe, and two have been recognized in a prestigious new "best of" list. According to USA Today readers, Aspen and Telluride are the No. 8 and No. 9 best ski towns in North America.The high rankings are partially based on stellar shopping experiences as well as food and drink opportunities.Aspen was also praised for having great art galleries and four different ski areas within a 10 mile radius to choose from.Telluride was given high marks for its "old-fashioned Western-chic vibe" and its gondola which connects the ski area with the town.The full list of top ski towns in the continent is as follows:1. Mammoth Lakes, California2. Banff, Alberta3. North Conway, New Hampshire4. Stove, Vermont5. Banner Elk, North Carolina6. Park City, Utah7. Jackson Hole, Wyoming8. Telluride9. Aspen10. Ketchum, Idaho

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO