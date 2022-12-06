Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two Central Coast restaurants earn MICHELIN stars
Eighteen California restaurants received new MICHELIN Star awards this year, including two on the Central Coast.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Colorful Worldof Jane Gottlieb
On a rare October rainy day in Santa Barbara, I drive toward the foothills for the first of three conversations with renowned artist Jane Gottlieb. My head feels congested with worries about the midterm elections and mundane work-related stress about deadlines and budgets as I drive through winding streets of Mediterranean-style homes monochromatically painted in beige and brown. My imagination transports me to the sepia section of The Wizard of Oz when Judy Garland opens the door and is stunned by the multi-hued world she enters, as I find myself in front of a gate that opens unto Gottlieb’s Technicolor home — the entire exterior is painted in bright shades of yellow, green, purple, and hot pink. The sprawling house is done in a constructivist style, its geometric indulgences accentuated by different tints.
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara
While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
Santa Barbara Independent
Can You Surf & Ski on the Same Day?
Can you surf in the Pacific Ocean and hit snowy mountain slopes on the same day? If so, Figueroa Mountain Brewing will reward you with a hoodie, the crown for completing the “California Twofer Challenge.”. The ongoing contest was launched in conjunction with a new “Surf/Snow Report,” which is...
Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales
Alexis Flores has taken a street start-up apparel idea in Santa Barbara and watched it grow. He is selling outside on State Street downtown. The post Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
National radio industry icon who lived in Santa Barbara County dies
A longtime Santa Barbara County resident who was a pioneer in the modern-day radio industry has died. Norm Pattiz founded the radio syndication company “Westwood One.” It carried shows like Larry King’s national radio talk show, “Loveline with Dr. Drew,” and the legendary “Dr. Demento” show. He eventually left the company, but Westwood One still syndicates news and sports broadcasts, like NFL football games.
Ventura County Reporter
Fairgrounds redevelopment proposal could “bring baseball back to Ventura County”
Robert Young isn’t giving up on his dream of transforming the Ventura County Fairgrounds by tearing down most of the aging infrastructure and constructing new buildings including a minor league baseball stadium, convention space and ocean-view restaurants. A team led by the Los Angeles lawyer and former owner of...
Noozhawk
751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108
History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
kclu.org
There's a festive event coming to Santa Barbara that’s sure to make waves
Around 30 boats – from paddling to sailing – will take part in the annual parade of lights boat parade at Santa Barbara waterfront this weekend. "It's a lot of fun," said Neil Bruskin, President of Stern’s Wharf Business Association. Before the parade takes place from the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Raymond Leong
On Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, Raymond Leong went home to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully after receiving many heartfelt goodbyes from friends and family. Born on October 7, 1934, Raymond spent his early childhood in a fishing village in southern China, eventually moving to the port city of Macau. The first-born son of Lee Tai and Chow Sue Chong, Raymond is survived by his brother George, his sister-in-law, Anna, his nieces Debbie, Amy and Michelle, his son David, his daughter-in-law Cha, his son Ivan, his daughter-in-law Teresa, and three grandchildren – Karinna, Jeremy and Jack.
Santa Barbara Independent
Judy Aakhus
To have known Judy Aakhus was both a unique and memorable experience. Many of her patients may have encountered Judy’s sweet and nurturing side, while her loved ones also knew and loved her dark humor and dry wit. However she came at you, she was perfectly JUDY. Judy was...
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
sitelinesb.com
New Restaurant Confirmed in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away scoops of the winning entry—sour cream coffee cake—in its recent submit-a-flavor contest at the Montecito Country Mart shop December 8-11. (Next time I’m going to suggest one of my own: caramel Frito.) The flavor will be available all month for purchase at the Montecito location.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas Announces Attendees for the 2023 Women’s Sommelier Symposium
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (Dec. 6, 2022) The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas has selected 10 Certified and Advanced Sommeliers for a two-day experience that educates, inspires, and builds impactful connections between women. The Women’s Sommelier Symposium, taking place February 19 – 22, 2023, aims to reinforce a new generation of leaders and a legacy strengthened by female representation in key roles within the wine industry.
Santa Barbara Independent
Get a Whiff of This: How Some Carpinterians Learned to Sniff Pot for Science
Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse “grows” that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a four-acre operation at 3684 Via Real. They had equipped the greenhouses with carbon filters or “scrubbers” from the Netherlands, and they wanted to find out how well the scrubbers working to get rid of the stench of pot.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria Pot Wars: A Dutch Clean-Air Technology Gives Residents Some Hope
Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day. That’s because earlier this year, Ed Van Wingerden,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Wayne Lenhard
Wayne’s courageous battle with ALS ended 11/19/2022 at the age of 66. Wayne was born in New York to Dolores and Oswald Lenhard. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 41 years, his brothers, Doug (Pat) and Craig (London), his sister Terri (Billy) and nephews and nieces. After graduating from high school he served 6 years in the Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, Wayne worked as a Field Technician for Raytheon at Grumman in Long Island, NY.
Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara
A vehicle went out of control and ended up at the wall of the Harbor House Inn this morning in Santa Barbara. No one was hurt. The post Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
