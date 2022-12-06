FOXBOROUGH – Just like his head coach, Mac Jones remains optimistic about his team’s offense. The New England Patriots’ quarterback is seeking “a strong finish” after it petered out in its final four regular season games before losing in the opening round of the playoffs. Unlike last season though, Jones and the Patriots are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. They sit at 6-6 entering their Monday night tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, and the offense is a big reason for the stepback from 2021 to this season.

