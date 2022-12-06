Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Randy Moss describes secret Tom Brady meeting months before trade to Patriots
The New England Patriots made the shrewd move in 2007 to acquire Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders and the wide receiver revealed how it happened.
Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say
Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference. But why?
Is This Unknown Assistant Designing Patriots’ Passing Game?
Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
Bill Belichick Shrugging Off Patriots' Offensive Woes?
Heading into Week 14 and things still aren’t going well for the New England Patriots offense.
Yardbarker
Was Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Criminally Underrated Last Year? Effusive Tom Brady Praise Prompts Question
Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers were a dominant AFC force for almost his entire career. The Steelers are often overlooked because of the unprecedented success of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Roethlisberger never got the credit as a top quarterback in the AFC because of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and later in his career the sublime Patrick Mahomes. Thankfully, Brady unretired earlier this year so Roethlisberger is not overshadowed when he goes into the Hall of Fame.
Mac Jones gets real on Patriots’ offensive woes
FOXBOROUGH – Just like his head coach, Mac Jones remains optimistic about his team’s offense. The New England Patriots’ quarterback is seeking “a strong finish” after it petered out in its final four regular season games before losing in the opening round of the playoffs. Unlike last season though, Jones and the Patriots are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. They sit at 6-6 entering their Monday night tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, and the offense is a big reason for the stepback from 2021 to this season.
Houston Chronicle
Bruce Allen testified that NFL counsel said Commanders leaked Gruden emails
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In October 2021, the Wall Street Journal published a story based on a 2011 email from Jon Gruden to former Washington NFL team president Bruce Allen, in which Gruden used a racist trope to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. Three days later, the New York Times published a story that detailed a wider swath of emails between Gruden and Allen that included sexist and homophobic language, and within hours, Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former NFL executive adds more fuel to Patriots-Tom Brady reunion talk
Don’t sleep on the New England Patriots as a possible suitor for Tom Brady in free agency, per former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum. The ex-longtime New York Jets executive knows the New England Patriots and Brady well after competing against them for nearly two decades in the AFC East. So his thoughts on where Brady lands after this season carries a lot of weight.
Why Patriots Players Are Buying Hype On This Coaching Prospect
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last month, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared his annual list of young, rising coaches to watch for future coordinator or head-coaching roles, and four Patriots staffers made the cut. Three of the names — linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, tight ends coach Nick Caley and defensive...
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins appreciative of praise from Patriots' Bill Belichick
DeAndre Hopkins has the numbers and credentials to be a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver. Still, he appreciates and is grateful for praise from one of the biggest names in the game. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't known as much for raving about other players...
Bill Belichick pushes back on Kendrick Bourne's postgame comments
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not have much to say in regards to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s comments, following Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver called out the team’s playcalling on third downs and suggested the team needed to “scheme better” in games. It’s no surprise considering the Patriots went 3-for-12 on third downs, as the offense struggled to get into a rhythm. Bourne had one catch for 15 yards in Thursday’s game.
FOX Sports
Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield, Rams' wild comeback over Raiders
Yes, Baker Mayfield did that. Just two days after the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick off waivers, Mayfield made his team debut off the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and improbably led the Rams from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win.
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weis: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
Weis, who coordinated the Patriots offense to three Super Bowl victories in his tenure believes that their current problems are neither the fault of Mac Jones nor Matt Patricia.
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots playcalling reflects Patricia's roots
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is preparing to face quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' offense on Monday night, said the unit's defensive-minded approach stands out.
Comments / 0