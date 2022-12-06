ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Chico 46
1d ago

Is that the game where one team runs to one end shoots ball in hoop then the other team runs to the other end shoots the ball in the hoop over and over and over and over and for some dumb reason people watch

Kenneth bird
1d ago

why do they have sports in college in the first place. take sports from schools your supposed to learn a trade not bounce a ball or hit a ball even run around with a ball. how about staying in your dorm and study. trade schools don't have sports. they know better

Norgedreams
1d ago

Sounds like a playground spat that athletic "role models" should have risen above!

TMZ.com

TCU, GW Women's Basketball Teams Get Into Fistfight On Court, 8 Players Ejected

Punches were thrown, lots of them, in Monday night's TCU-George Washington women's basketball game ... a wild fistfight erupted, resulting in eight players being ejected. It all went down at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX ... TCU forward Bella Cravens got pissed after GW guard Essence Brown pulled her hair while trying to take the ball away.
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

Wild fight breaks out at TCU-George Washington women’s basketball game

A wild fight on the court saw eight players ejected Monday during a women’s basketball game between TCU and George Washington University. Tensions began to boil over in the second quarter when George Washington’s Essence Brown appeared to get tangled up in the hair of TCU’s Bella Cravens after the latter got a rebound. Things continued to escalate when the two had a heated exchange on the court and then began to throw hands in one another’s faces. Players from both TCU and George Washington then attempted to separate Brown and Cravens, who appeared to be held back by one of Brown’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
