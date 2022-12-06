Read full article on original website
Related
Prevention
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Abbott Elementary Leads the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards Noms: Find Out Who Else Got Noticed
Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph LOVES Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson. There's a major Abbott Elementary field trip on the horizon. On Dec. 6, the ABC comedy led the way with six Critics Choice Awards nominations, including acting noms for Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams and Chris Perfetti, which earn them all invites to the 28th annual ceremony on Jan. 25.
‘Elvis’ Dominates Australia’s AACTA Awards, Chris Hemsworth Accepts Trailblazer Prize
Scooping four trophies, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis was the big winner at Wednesday night’s AACTA Awards in Sydney. The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts gave the Warner Bros/Bazmark/Roadshow hit nods for Best Film, Direction, Lead Actor (Austin Butler) and Supporting Actress (Olivia DeJonge). The prizes complemented Elvis’ recent wins at AACTA’s Industry Awards including Costume Design, Production Design, Cinematography, Sound and Editing. On the TV side, Bunya Productions’ drama Mystery Road: Origin led laureates with another three wins including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor (Mark Coles Smith) and Best Actress (Tuuli Narkle) in a Drama. Another big winner of the evening...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Meet the Celebrity Presenters for the 2022 People's Choice Awards
The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be a star-studded affair. NBC and E! announced the list of celebrity presenters for the Dec. 6 ceremony, including Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Sarah Michelle...
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
NBC Sitcom Stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez Will Announce This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations
The first talent involved with the revived 2023 Golden Globes have finally been revealed. As the ceremony returns to NBC in January after a year off, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped Peacock network sitcom stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez to announce Golden Globes nominations on Monday, Dec. 12. The father-daughter duo are the stars of NBC’s freshman comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which premiered in November and was recently given a full season order. George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards live at 5:35 a.m. PT, which will air on NBC’s...
‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney
Disney Branded Television is staying in business with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle, extending its multiyear overall deal with Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner. Federle additionally has named two creative executives for Chorus Boy Productions. Bronwyn North-Reist, who was most recently executive director of Development for Disney Branded Television and will now serve as head of Creative for Chorus Boy Productions, and Federle’s longtime manager Jennie Frisbie, who will develop and produce creative content for Chorus Boy while continuing to manage talent at Authentic Talent & Literary. Federle originally signed his deal in 2018, when...
Jerrod Carmichael Named Host of the Golden Globe Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 80th Golden Globe Awards as it returns to NBC next month. NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and telecast producer Dick Clark Prods. were set to announce Carmichael on Thursday, Variety has learned. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the...
Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam, Carmen Hit a Relationship Milestone
It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg. In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez),...
ETOnline.com
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Reveals 2023 Premiere Date With Cryptic Teaser
Yellowjackets, the breakout Emmy-nominated survival series, will return with season 2 on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Showtime revealed the anticipated premiere date with a cryptic new teaser and first look at the young survivors as winter sets in. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series follows a group...
Janelle Monae (‘Glass Onion’) looking to make LGBTQ history at the Golden Globes
Among the highlights of the socially distanced 2021 Golden Globe Awards ceremony was Jodie Foster’s upset Best Film Supporting Actress win for “The Mauritanian” and subsequent virtual acceptance speech. With her wife and dog seated next to her, the pajama-clad star casually created a moment of positive LGBTQ representation, which increased the impact of her being the first openly LGBTQ individual to ever win a film acting Golden Globe. Queer-identifying Ariana DeBose won the same award for “West Side Story” last year, and now this streak could be continued by nonbinary performer Janelle Monae (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”). Monae,...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
‘Shadow And Bone’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date & First-Look Images, EPs Tease What’s To Come
Season 2 of Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone will premiere March 16. Along with the date announcement, the streamer released several first-look images from the new season as well as notes to fans about it from writers, executive producers and showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind as well as author/executive producer Leigh Bardugo. Here is what is in store in the new season. Heisserer: The most wonderful thing about Season Two is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we’d left in precarious positions at the end of Season One. There’s a lot of potential for...
Jane Curtin's Comedy Career Spans Nearly 50 Years, and She's Worth Millions
Fans of the original Saturday Night Live and 3rd Rock From The Sun likely remember actress and comedian Jane Curtin. Curtin has led a prolific career in acting and comedy in both television and films and is now appearing in a reboot of a popular sitcom. Here’s where Curtin’s net worth stands in 2022.
Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Film as Madame Morrible
Michelle Yeoh has joined Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked. Yeoh will play the role of Madame Morrible, the head of the school where Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, are students. She joins Jeff Goldblum, who has been confirmed to play the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Ethan Slater, who was Tony-nominated for playing the lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, has been cast as Boq, another student and love interest at the school.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Yeoh to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's International Star AwardJamie Lee Curtis to Receive Hollywood Icon...
Jake Gyllenhaal's first major TV role will be an Apple TV Plus series from Big Little Lies creator and JJ Abrams
He'll star in crime thriller Presumed Innocent
Comments / 0