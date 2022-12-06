Season 2 of Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone will premiere March 16. Along with the date announcement, the streamer released several first-look images from the new season as well as notes to fans about it from writers, executive producers and showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind as well as author/executive producer Leigh Bardugo. Here is what is in store in the new season. Heisserer: The most wonderful thing about Season Two is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we’d left in precarious positions at the end of Season One. There’s a lot of potential for...

6 MINUTES AGO