ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation

On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
TAMPA, FL
Black Enterprise

Florida Police Chief Resigns After Flashing Badge, Asks for Leniency at Traffic Stop

A police chief in Tampa, Florida resigned from the police department on Monday after she was caught on video flashing her badge to get out of a ticket, according to 6ABC News. Mary O’Connor quit the Tampa Police Department after the mayor asked for her resignation. The former police chief was riding in a golf cart with her husband on Nov. 12 when the couple was pulled over by a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. O’Connor was pulled over for driving on a road without a license plate tag.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete City Council votes to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In St. Petersburg, city leaders will remain responsible for holding landlords accountable, as opposed to county leaders. On Thursday, St. Petersburg City Council voted unanimously to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights. The latter would have been to adopt the Pinellas County Bill of Rights, which passed back in August and arguably helps protect renters a little further.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
CNN

Opinion: One piece of advice for law enforcement after Tampa Police Chief's resignation

Former police captain Sonia Pruitt writes that now former Tampa Police Chief's actions during a traffic stop last month crossed an ethical breach. As it's not unusual for law enforcement officials to identify themselves in situations like that, she violated police standards. "In this time of persistent calls for police reform and accountability, I have just one piece of advice for law enforcement finding themselves in a similar situation: Just take the ticket," she says.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy