YAHOO!
Tampa’s police chief asked a cop for a favor. What are the ethics of that?
The very public downfall of Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor has sparked questions about police ethics and what’s long been called “professional courtesy” between cops. O’Connor brought the pinnacle of her policing career to an end with a flash of her badge on a Saturday evening...
iheart.com
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation
On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
Florida Police Chief Resigns After Flashing Badge, Asks for Leniency at Traffic Stop
A police chief in Tampa, Florida resigned from the police department on Monday after she was caught on video flashing her badge to get out of a ticket, according to 6ABC News. Mary O’Connor quit the Tampa Police Department after the mayor asked for her resignation. The former police chief was riding in a golf cart with her husband on Nov. 12 when the couple was pulled over by a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. O’Connor was pulled over for driving on a road without a license plate tag.
Tampa mayor promises community will meet new police chief finalists in ‘more than 1’ forum
Less than one year ago, selecting Tampa's top cop was a contentious process. Now, with former Chief Mary O'Connor gone, how will the process change?
St. Pete City Council votes to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In St. Petersburg, city leaders will remain responsible for holding landlords accountable, as opposed to county leaders. On Thursday, St. Petersburg City Council voted unanimously to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights. The latter would have been to adopt the Pinellas County Bill of Rights, which passed back in August and arguably helps protect renters a little further.
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s nomination was controversial from the start
From the moment Tampa Mayor Jane Castor nominated Mary O'Connor as Tampa's top cop, there were complaints from the community and city council.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
Off-duty Chicago officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
Pinellas County workforce in mind as leaders consider housing affordability
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After a year of dealing with the far-reaching housing crisis, Pinellas County leaders addressed what needs to be accomplished in the years ahead. At a work session Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners listened to a presentation about housing trends over the last year and goals for 2023.
Memes shared within Tampa Police Department show staff celebrating chief's resignation over golf cart scandal
In one meme, O'Connor is photoshopped to appear at a DMV, finally getting a license plate for her golf cart
Hillsborough County commission moves forward with potential 'bunny ban'
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners are again moving forward with a potential bunny ban. The board was asked to consider enacting an ordinance to limit retail sales of rabbits. Animal advocates say rabbits don’t make good pets, and they want Hillsborough to restrict their sales. At the...
Opinion: One piece of advice for law enforcement after Tampa Police Chief's resignation
Former police captain Sonia Pruitt writes that now former Tampa Police Chief's actions during a traffic stop last month crossed an ethical breach. As it's not unusual for law enforcement officials to identify themselves in situations like that, she violated police standards. "In this time of persistent calls for police reform and accountability, I have just one piece of advice for law enforcement finding themselves in a similar situation: Just take the ticket," she says.
Reviving ‘The Missing Middle’ could help ease Tampa’s affordable housing crisis
The rise of model suburban zoning codes in the 1970s virtually outlawed Missing Middle housing and replaced it with rules that promote sprawl and car-oriented suburban subdivisions.
Jane Castor: "Deeply Disappointed" Over O' Connor Resignation
Mayor Says O' Connor Accomplished "a Lot," but it All Comes Down to Ethics
Passenger indicted on federal charges for bringing box cutter on plane, forcing emergency landing
ATLANTA — An Ohio man accused of bringing two box cutters aboard a flight headed to Tampa and telling other passengers he wanted to stab someone was indicted on multiple charges, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. William Allen Liebisch was a passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight from...
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
St. Petersburg motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
