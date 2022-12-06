Read full article on original website
Boise Hearts Captured By This Deaf, Blind Dog Up For Adoption
If one thing is for certain, it is that Boise residents and folks all across the Treasure Valley for that matter, absolutely LOVE their pets. Go anywhere during any time of the year and you'll spot runners, hikers--and even DRINKERS with their pets. While scrolling through social media last night,...
Nampa family shelter is facing uncertain future
NAMPA, Idaho — Mom of two, Katie Brock, believes some people are just dealt a bad hand in life. “We wound up getting evicted from the apartment we were in because we just couldn’t make it work,” she said. “The landlord didn’t want to wait another two weeks for our check to come in.”
Throwing A Holiday Party In Boise? Do NOT Serve This Dish!
With families coming together over the holiday season, it falls upon the host to figure out how to feed so many people. Are there enough chairs? Will they like my homemade mac n' cheese? Is Uncle Steve going to be weird and perverted again during dinner?. You know, the typical...
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise
If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
‘We May Have To Hit The Panic Button’ Says Boise Charity In Need
When there's a need in the Treasure Valley, there's always a way. The unique ability to come together and make things happen is what makes our area so special. In a recent plea for help, the Boise Bicycle Project is asking for all hands on deck to make this year a success. Each year, the organization gives out bicycles to local children and this year, it's getting a little intense.
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...
Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
Victim of a Boise Porch Pirate? File a Claim and You Might Get Your Stuff Back
A few weeks ago, I saw a post in a Boise Facebook group that just broke my heart. A dad living in a neighborhood off of Fairview shared the sad news that a porch pirate stole all of the gifts that had been delivered for his three and four-year-old kids. The thief also stole their wagon so they wouldn't have to carry all of the gifts during their getaway.
New Owner Saves Creative Boise Business, Sets Re-Opening Plans
When this business announced that they were closing for good in mid-November, it shattered Boise’s heart. They’d been a mainstay in the community for over two decades. Fans of Ceramica, a paint-your-own pottery business, found out that they were going out of business on November 15 via a social media post. That’s when they stopped accepting new walk-in painters, but gave those with unexpired gift certificates, works-in-progress and pick-ups another week of access to the studio.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!
It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
House fire in west Boise sends one person to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on West San Fernando Drive, in a neighborhood near Cole and Ustick roads. According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Ada County joins prescription medicine discount program
BOISE, Idaho — If you are living in Ada County, Idaho, read closely. There is a brand-new county program that includes access to low-cost telemedicine services and increased prescription medicine discounts. Ada County recently opted into the Live Healthy Discount Program, a service that counties across the country utilize....
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
$29K Mobile Home Listing in Garden City Is Way Nicer Than You’d Expect
The old saying goes, "home is where you hang your hat." True enough, great grand-boomers. But the price of Boise homes these days can make finding a hat hook a real pain in the wallet. That's where the Boise mobile home community steps in! As the housing market prices have...
Toy and gift drive in Kuna honoring life of local boy
BOISE, Idaho — The ninth annual Daniel Cook Memorial toy drive was held in Kuna Saturday, by the Cook family. When he was just 11 years old, Daniel tragically lost his life in a school bus crash in 2013; to honor his life and legacy, his family organizes a special toy drive in his name every year, at a time when many are most in need.
Historic Boise From 1900 Is For Sale And You Need To See These Upgrades
You can, with this home that was built in 1900. The realtor said that the home "was renovated to the studs, on a perfectly well manicured corner lot, w/alley accessed. Newly constructed 2 car garage! New electrical/plumbing/HVAC/roof/windows/doors. Stunning Finishes throughout, with LVP, Euro Style Cabinets, Gorgeous Quartz, and Custom Tile work throughout."
Post Register
Caldwell Police asking for information on adult who approached teen, offered ride
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell Police Department is asking the community for information about a man who repeatedly offered to give a teen a ride. The incident happened at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday at Cleveland Blvd between Happy Day and Homedale Rd in Caldwell. A teen was walking...
Tips, tricks to staying safe while driving in the snow
BOISE, Idaho — Jessica Pearce is not impressed – at least with Idahoans’ ability to drive in bad weather. “We don’t have to freak out over weather,” she said. “We just have to be cautious and safe and follow the rules.”. While many winter...
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
Post Register
Caldwell Police warn about scam
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - A warning from Caldwell Police. The department says it received a few calls letting them know that someone is fundraising on their behalf. Caldwell PD says they are not currently fundraising. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be from the Caldwell Police...
