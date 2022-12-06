ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa family shelter is facing uncertain future

NAMPA, Idaho — Mom of two, Katie Brock, believes some people are just dealt a bad hand in life. “We wound up getting evicted from the apartment we were in because we just couldn’t make it work,” she said. “The landlord didn’t want to wait another two weeks for our check to come in.”
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise

If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

‘We May Have To Hit The Panic Button’ Says Boise Charity In Need

When there's a need in the Treasure Valley, there's always a way. The unique ability to come together and make things happen is what makes our area so special. In a recent plea for help, the Boise Bicycle Project is asking for all hands on deck to make this year a success. Each year, the organization gives out bicycles to local children and this year, it's getting a little intense.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...

Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

New Owner Saves Creative Boise Business, Sets Re-Opening Plans

When this business announced that they were closing for good in mid-November, it shattered Boise’s heart. They’d been a mainstay in the community for over two decades. Fans of Ceramica, a paint-your-own pottery business, found out that they were going out of business on November 15 via a social media post. That’s when they stopped accepting new walk-in painters, but gave those with unexpired gift certificates, works-in-progress and pick-ups another week of access to the studio.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!

It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

House fire in west Boise sends one person to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on West San Fernando Drive, in a neighborhood near Cole and Ustick roads. According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Toy and gift drive in Kuna honoring life of local boy

BOISE, Idaho — The ninth annual Daniel Cook Memorial toy drive was held in Kuna Saturday, by the Cook family. When he was just 11 years old, Daniel tragically lost his life in a school bus crash in 2013; to honor his life and legacy, his family organizes a special toy drive in his name every year, at a time when many are most in need.
KUNA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Historic Boise From 1900 Is For Sale And You Need To See These Upgrades

You can, with this home that was built in 1900. The realtor said that the home "was renovated to the studs, on a perfectly well manicured corner lot, w/alley accessed. Newly constructed 2 car garage! New electrical/plumbing/HVAC/roof/windows/doors. Stunning Finishes throughout, with LVP, Euro Style Cabinets, Gorgeous Quartz, and Custom Tile work throughout."
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s

Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell Police warn about scam

Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - A warning from Caldwell Police. The department says it received a few calls letting them know that someone is fundraising on their behalf. Caldwell PD says they are not currently fundraising. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be from the Caldwell Police...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

