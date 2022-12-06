Matthew Westcott chose to wear his orange prison jumpsuit to his murder trial, in Oneida County Court. Among the several witnesses he heard testify on Tuesday- his parents, recounting a family meeting that devolved into an argument that ended with the shooting death of Matthew's brother, James Westcott, allegedly at Matthew's hand. Their father, Edward Westcott, said that during that September 17th, 2021 family meeting, James Westcott threatened to dump gasoline on the house, go outside and torch it and listen to his family scream, trying to get out, and, threatened to 'slap the snot' out of his mother, Theresa Westcott, who also testified on Tuesday. Edward said he heard a pop, then saw Matthew with a long gun in his hand, and James on the floor, with a large wound to the left side of his face. James could be heard, laboring to breathe, during his father's 911 call, which was played in court. On cross examination, Edward Westcott said James would make a lot of threats, and at times, he believed he'd carry them out while the family was sleeping. The prosecution says this is a crime of rage and anger. The defense has said it was an act of self defense, which would seem to indicate that the defendant will take the stand.

2 DAYS AGO