Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Utica man convicted after his illegal gun was used in ex-girlfriend's death
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was convicted of gun charges after authorities say his gun was used in his ex-girlfriend's death last year. According to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Steven Mancuso was found guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for owning a gun with previous federal convictions on his record. In 2010, he was sentenced to 44 months in prison after he and two family members were convicted in an illegal asbestos removal scheme.
WKTV
Eaton Fire District chief accused of forcibly touching 16-year-old girl
EATON, N.Y. – Eaton Fire District Chief John Latham was arrested earlier this week after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the allegations were reported on Dec. 5. The complaint accused 53-year-old Latham of giving the girl marijuana and then forcibly touching her.
WKTV
Ilion man accused of possessing 860 grams of 'bath salts' with intent to distribute
ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Thursday, admitting he had 860 grams of “bath salts” that he planned to sell. According to the US Department of Justice, 32-year-old Jordan Burks, also known as “Justin Burts,” admitted that back in January he had 454 grams of alpha-Pyrrolidinohexiophenone, three digital scales, and $19,393 in cash at his home.
WKTV
Case of possible horse neglect under investigation in Herkimer County
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Investigators found a dead horse at a property in Schuyler Wednesday evening while looking into a possible case of animal neglect. Herkimer County Humane Investigator Greg Foster says five thoroughbred racing horses from the same property have died. The owner had several horses and rents a...
WKTV
Oneida police: Lee Center man found with 73 bags of fentanyl during traffic stop
ONEIDA, N.Y. – A Lee Center man is facing several charges after police say he was found with 73 bags of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oneida on Wednesday. Joshua Gillett, 23, was pulled over on North Main Street around 8:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Officers noticed drug paraphernalia and a firearm during the stop and removed Gillett from the vehicle. Police say Gillett had the bags of fentanyl and some methamphetamine on him at the time. When the vehicle was searched, officers allegedly found 66 more grams of methamphetamine, cash, a taser, drug packaging materials and a digital scale.
WKTV
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
WKTV
Potentially pivotal testimony in Matthew Westcott murder trial
Murder defendant, Matthew Westcott, accused of shooting and killing his brother, James, last year, once again chose to wear his orange prison jumpsuit at his trial, in Oneida County Court, Wednesday. EMTs, paramedics and an emergency medicine doctor detailed the extensive measures they undertook to save his brother's life, both at the Taberg home, where he was shot, and, at Rome Memorial Hospital. Graphic pictures accompanied the testimony.
WKTV
Parents of defendant, victim, testify in Matthew Westcott murder trial
Matthew Westcott chose to wear his orange prison jumpsuit to his murder trial, in Oneida County Court. Among the several witnesses he heard testify on Tuesday- his parents, recounting a family meeting that devolved into an argument that ended with the shooting death of Matthew's brother, James Westcott, allegedly at Matthew's hand. Their father, Edward Westcott, said that during that September 17th, 2021 family meeting, James Westcott threatened to dump gasoline on the house, go outside and torch it and listen to his family scream, trying to get out, and, threatened to 'slap the snot' out of his mother, Theresa Westcott, who also testified on Tuesday. Edward said he heard a pop, then saw Matthew with a long gun in his hand, and James on the floor, with a large wound to the left side of his face. James could be heard, laboring to breathe, during his father's 911 call, which was played in court. On cross examination, Edward Westcott said James would make a lot of threats, and at times, he believed he'd carry them out while the family was sleeping. The prosecution says this is a crime of rage and anger. The defense has said it was an act of self defense, which would seem to indicate that the defendant will take the stand.
WKTV
2 facing charges following domestic dispute in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a domestic dispute in Rome on Tuesday. Gary Niles, 37, allegedly got physical with another person during the incident and was arrested. He was charged with harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
WKTV
New Hartford police investigating after woman found seriously injured in the middle of the road
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police say a 30-year-old woman is still in serious condition after she was found lying in the middle of the road badly injured last week. According to police, a passerby on Elm Street in Chadwicks called 911 after seeing the woman in the road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
WKTV
Members of drug trafficking ring admit to distributing fentanyl in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to their part in distributing fentanyl in Utica through a drug trafficking ring. Ivan Jose Rodriguez, 46, admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and money laundering. He told federal prosecutors that from May 2020 to October 2021, he and his co-conspirators acquired 3 kilograms of fentanyl and sold it in and around Utica. Rodriguez also admitted that he used drug money to buy numerous vehicles, including a 2021 BMW.
WKTV
State police: Pedestrian hit, killed on State Highway 80 in Chenango County
SHERBURNE, N.Y. –New York State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on State Highway 80 in Sherburne near Rexford Falls Monday evening. According to state police, 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the roadway around 6:15 p.m. when she was struck by 57-year-old Robert Allen, of Oneida, who was headed west in a four-door sedan. Police say Mikalunas was wearing dark clothes at the time.
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office unveils new 'community relations' vehicle
The design has been changed on one of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office vehicle to reflect the involvement with the community and support for various events. Oneida County Sheriff's Office debuts newly redesigned vehicle. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has redesigned one of its vehicles to highlight community programs and...
WKTV
Utica Police investigating a shooting at Oneida Square Tuesday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Utica Police units were dispatched to Oneida Square regarding a shots fired investigation. Police located multiple casings on the sidewalk, and shortly after learned an individual with a gunshot wound to the leg had gone to St. Luke’s Hospital. Police...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office debuts newly redesigned vehicle
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has redesigned one of its vehicles to highlight community programs and organizations. The office’s community relations coordinator drives the SUV to various events throughout the year. There are logos on the vehicle for autism awareness, domestic violence awareness, the Oneida County Ascend program and others.
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
WKTV
Narcan by Mail program available to Oneida County residents
There are local resources available to those struggling with addiction and their families. One of them is the Narcan by Mail program, where people can fill out a confidential form and have a Narcan kit mailed to their home or business. The Narcan is provided through the county’s Opioid Overdose...
WKTV
Help Herkimer Police Department 'Stuff the Cruiser' Saturday
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Police Department has teamed up with the Salvation Army this year for a 'Stuff the Cruiser' event on Saturday. They ask that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to help fill the cruiser until it can't be stuffed anymore. All gifts will be given to local kids in need.
WKTV
Mug Club: Mount Markham Drama Club
WEST WINFIELD, N.Y. -- The Drama Club at Mount Markham High School will be performing 'The Play That Goes Wrong' on Friday and Saturday. Both shows will begin at 7 p.m. at the high school located on Fairground Road in West Winfield. Tickets are $10 for adults, $25 for the...
WKTV
Marine Corps, League of Ilion collected for 'Toys for Tots' in Utica Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Just in time for the holidays, the Marine Corps League of Ilion was outside Utica Plumbing Wednesday morning, collecting toys for their annual 'Toys for Tots' drive. Each year United States Marine Corps Leagues across the country collect toys to distribute to children in need. This year...
Comments / 0