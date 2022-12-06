Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for fraud after Eras tour fiasco
They’re not shaking this off. A group of 25 incensed Taylor Swift fans from across the country are suing Ticketmaster for fraud and intentional misrepresentation after last month’s Eras tour debacle, The Post can confirm. The 33-page lawsuit was filed Friday in Los Angeles, attorney Jennifer Kinder told The Post. Ticketmaster canceled last month’s general public sale of Swift tour tickets after seeing “historically unprecedented” demand at its presale events. Swifties reported website outages and hours-long waits — only to log off empty-handed. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti vowed to investigate Ticketmaster after his office was flooded with messages from irate concert hopefuls. And the U.S. Senate...
More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over tour ticket debacle
PITTSBURGH (CNN/CBS) -- Don't mess with Swifties.More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for "unlawful conduct" in the pop star's chaotic tour sale, claiming the ticketing giant violated antitrust laws, among others.The lawsuit, filed in a California court on Friday, alleges Ticketmaster and its parent company were anti-competitive, imposing higher prices on fans in the presale, sale and resale market. It claims Ticketmaster forces concertgoers to exclusively use its site and controlled all registration and access to Swift's "The Eras Tour."The Swifties are seeking a penalty of $2,500 for each violation, which could...
Taylor Swift Fans File Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster | TMZ Live
