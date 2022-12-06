ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Review: Grace and beauty in violinist Randall Goosby's La Jolla Music Society debut

By Christian Hertzog
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Randall Goosby is a tall, handsome young man who could easily be a model, but he wasn’t in La Jolla on Sunday afternoon to promote men’s wear.

He came to Baker-Baum Concert Hall to play Ravel and Beethoven violin sonatas for the La Jolla Music Society, whose Discovery Series does fine work presenting emerging talent to San Diego.

It was a homecoming of sorts for this Itzhak Perlman protégé, who was born in San Diego but raised in Jacksonville, Fla.

At the age of 13, he was the youngest contestant to win the Sphinx Concerto Competition, and his involvement with the Sphinx Organization introduced him to classical music by African American composers.

His debut CD on Decca, “Roots,” features music by composers of color, and on Sunday, he ended the first half of his recital with an engaging performance of one of those works, the Suite for Violin and Piano by William Grant Still.

Still’s music has been appearing on programs more frequently as of late; the San Diego Symphony performed his “Darker America” in January.

The three movements of Still’s Suite were each inspired by an African American sculpture. Still did not quote any existing music here, but rather created original melodies informed by blues, spirituals, and popular music. “African Dancer” is a vigorous dance. “Mother and Child” is a gorgeous slow movement, longer than the other two combined, that at times suggests an African-American lullaby. “Gamin” is a snappy concert fox trot that plays with expectations by changing up harmonic patterns.

Goosby had a focused stage presence, a calm confidence in his playing. That underscored Beethoven’s Violin Sonata in A major, Opus 47, the “Kreutzer” Sonata. It’s a work that can sound histrionic — a legitimate way to perform it — and it’s usually played for drama. But in Goosby’s hands, it became an elegant ballet, a powerful but graceful work.

Goosby’s partner, Zhu Wang, was a fabulous pianist in his own right, best featured in the slow variation movement of Beethoven’s Sonata. His tone was marvelously liquid with an unfussy cantabile, the chords voiced with insight. From where I sat, it was difficult to see Wang’s hands, but the sudden fortissimos in the last movement of Beethoven were all the more startling because Wang did not appear to telegraph them. They just popped out, and then immediately went back to quiet, all of this done with convincing finesse.

The concert began with a performance of Lili Boulanger’s Two Pieces for Violin and Piano, pleasant bagatelles that partake of Debussy’s impressionistic harmonies. In between Boulanger and Still was Ravel’s Sonata in G for Violin and Piano, which spiced those impressionist harmonies with blue notes and the modernist device of two different keys sounding simultaneously. Ravel even went so far as to call the slow movement “Blues.” This isn’t Bessie Smith’s blues, but rather Ravel using superficial characteristics for his own purposes, akin to Debussy’s and Stravinsky’s treatment of ragtime.

Goosby and Wang played this difficult work with minimal apparent effort but maximum musicality. Their partnership is a magical symbiosis, and I hope they record and tour for many more years.

For an encore, they played Ponce’s “Estrellita ,” a charmingly arranged by Heifetz, topping off the afternoon with still more grace and beauty.

Hertzog is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million

The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. San Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
passporttoeden.com

Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love

The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Toasted takes over Carte Blanche space in Oceanside

Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Founded in Carlsbad in 2019 by Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza chain owner Sami Ladeki, Toasted...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral

San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Luxury Bakery Lady M Opens at Westfield UTC

The inventor of the now-famous Mille Crêpes cake has landed in San Diego. Lady M’s latest cake boutique just opened at Westfield UTC on Level 1 next to Forever 21 and near Palm Plaza. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store is offering walk-in service but is not yet taking pre-orders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Take The Oceanside Holiday Challenge

Shop local for the holidays through Dec. 11 and get rewarded!. ONE MORE WEEK! It’s not too late to take our second annual challenge to shop, eat and play local this holiday season! Explore and optionally make purchases at Oceanside businesses, destinations and events during ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local through next Sunday, Dec. 11, for a chance to win local prizes.Just register and download our scavenger hunt mobile app.
OCEANSIDE, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy