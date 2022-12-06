Inside Elizabeth Taylor’s surprising romances with Colin Farrell, David Lynch

Elizabeth Taylor was famously married eight times (to seven different men) and had a host of admirers — and some of them were quite surprising.

One suitor was reportedly actor Colin Farrell, who was 44 years younger than the Hollywood legend. The two met at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, California, in 2009, when Taylor was having a heart procedure and Farrell was there for the birth of his son.

After their chance encounter, “The Banshees of Inisherin” star, now 46, called his agent and asked if she could arrange a private visit at Taylor’s home.

“Elizabeth was intrigued,” writes Kate Andersen Brewer in the new biography “ Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon .” “His Irish brogue and reputation as a non-conformist reminded her of her beloved Richard.”

Taylor was famously married to Welsh-born actor Richard Burton twice, from 1964 to 1974 and 1975 to 1976.

Colin Farrell would come to Taylor’s home and read her poetry.

During their first meeting at Taylor’s Bel-Air mansion, Farrell brought along a copy of poetry by Yeats and “told her that if she ever wanted him to come back and read poetry to her he would happily oblige.”

Afterward, Taylor wrote to the actor: “What a pleasure it was to meet you. And thank God … you really are a true Celt. You remind me of so many good things … so many happy things. Thank you for being so real.”

“He came, again and again, to read to her,” writes Brewer. “He sat in an armchair beside her bed and she occasionally played recordings of Richard reading poetry.”

“And that was the beginning of a year and a half or two years of what was a really cool [relationship],” Farrell revealed on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” in 2013. “It was kind of like the last — it feels like in my head, not hers, I’m projecting — but the last kind of romantic relationship I had. Which was never consummated.”

“Twin Peaks” director David Lynch recalled smooching Taylor multiple times. WireImage

The two stars continued to grow close for the rest of Taylor’s life and traded several late-night phone calls.

“I’d call her at two in the morning, and the nurse would answer the phone, and I’d say, ‘Is she awake?’ … And we’d talk for a half an hour, an hour, into the wee hours.”

Taylor was also married to Senator John Warner. Getty Images

“It was really cool. I just adored her,” he continued of Taylor. “She was a spectacular, spectacular woman. I wanted to be [husband] number [nine], but we ran out of road.”

Taylor also captivated another surprising celebrity — director David Lynch, who gushed about sharing a kiss with the actress at an Oscars after-party in 1987.

Taylor’s last marriage was to truck driver Larry Fortensky. Getty Images

“I slowly bent down, all the while getting closer to her lips but mesmerized by these violet eyes,” he remembered, “and I got closer and closer and pretty soon my lips were touching hers.

“And they were sinking deeper and deeper into these pillow lips … I saw those eyes close as we kissed and then mine close and we went into a dream and I’ll never forget it.”

The “Twin Peaks” director claims that he kissed three more times over the years and says that the former pinup “never stopped believing that she could have any man she wanted — no matter her age.”

Taylor died from heart congestion at age 79 .