Grand Rapids, MI

Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Lansing man soon to be in court for fatal shooting case near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Lansing man charged for a murder near Western Michigan University's campus is scheduled to be in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary exam. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of Bryce Salter, 21, in the the parking lot in the Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to court records.
LANSING, MI
Man faces felony charges in armed robbery of Holland bakery

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect who allegedly robbed a Holland bakery at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Nearly seven hours after the robbery at Ryke's Bakery, deputies said they arrested Michael Ross, a 60-year-old man from Holland. The store had been robbed at gunpoint...
HOLLAND, MI
Newaygo County man found guilty of murdering son

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Dec. 2 a jury found man guilty of the murder of his son, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. announced Tuesday. Darrel Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son Joshua Dakan on Dec. 27, 2021.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Holland bakery robbed at gunpoint, suspect arrested

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday morning for an alleged armed robbery at a Holland bakery. Deputies were called to Ryke's Bakery in Holland around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a robbery. The store had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect fled in...
HOLLAND, MI
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday night, after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. Both drivers involved were taken to the hospital with injuries, one of whom was listed in series condition police said. Stolen vehicle: Three...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Traffic stop nets more than $50,000 in stolen checks

WEST MICHIGAN — Two men were arrested in Ottawa County on Dec 3rd in connection with a large-scale stolen check investigation, after police say they found them in possession of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen business checks. Deputies had been called out early that morning on a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Three Rivers man arrested for alleged theft of vehicle in Portage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Portage, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old was found driving the stolen car on North Avenue near South 29th Street in Pavilion Township at 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said. Second Kalamazoo...
PORTAGE, MI
AG Nessel: Monitoring reports of interference on prop 2 and 3 vote recounts

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials are conducting a partial recount of two ballot proposals voted on in November. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has received reports on the interference, according to a statement released Wednesday. A few Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo County are working on recounting votes for proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize 2.0 is coming to Grand Rapids next fall. The iconic West Michigan event is scheduled to take place Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023, a representative from Artprize 2.0 said in a release Wednesday. Grand Rapids faces lawsuit: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Experts examine potential impact of looming strike with Ascension Borgess nurses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Thursday, Ascension Borgess nurses in Kalamazoo will meet with hospital officials for another round of negotiations. Negotiations start at 9 a.m. “The nurses are very angry, how the hospital treated us during the pandemic, so our nurses are ready to walk the picket line,” said Jamie Brown from the Michigan Nurses Association. “This is the furthest step we've taken, and hopefully we're nearing the end.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
Local organization gives back to nonprofits in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

WEST MICHIGAN — Spherion Battle Creek is looking to give back during this holiday season through their annual giveback program. Two $500 checks were presented Tuesday to a couple of non-profit organizations in West Michigan, The Haven of Rest Ministries and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Spherion's Community Giveback Program...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo to host Community Arts Awards

RICHLAND, Mich. — Since 1985, the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo has honored local artists, arts organizations and supporters with its Community Arts Awards. On Wednesday, the group is scheduled to host its award ceremony at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine Arts, the council said in a release.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

