WWMT
Judge to consider trial for suspects accused of shooting Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the suspects who allegedly killed 2-year-old Kai Turner during a deadly drive-by shooting in Battle Creek Sept. 20. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case to circuit court for trial. The judge's...
WWMT
Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
WWMT
Lansing man soon to be in court for fatal shooting case near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Lansing man charged for a murder near Western Michigan University's campus is scheduled to be in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary exam. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of Bryce Salter, 21, in the the parking lot in the Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to court records.
WWMT
Man faces felony charges in armed robbery of Holland bakery
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect who allegedly robbed a Holland bakery at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Nearly seven hours after the robbery at Ryke's Bakery, deputies said they arrested Michael Ross, a 60-year-old man from Holland. The store had been robbed at gunpoint...
WWMT
Diocese of Lansing parish files lawsuit against AG Nessel, Mich. Civil Rights Commission
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. - A parish community within the Diocese of Lansing has decided to take a legal stand against the Attorney General and the Michigan Civil Rights Commission. The lawsuit claims to fight to "protect the constitutional right of all Catholic parishes and schools in Michigan to freely live...
WWMT
Newaygo County man found guilty of murdering son
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Dec. 2 a jury found man guilty of the murder of his son, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. announced Tuesday. Darrel Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son Joshua Dakan on Dec. 27, 2021.
WWMT
Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
WWMT
Holland bakery robbed at gunpoint, suspect arrested
HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday morning for an alleged armed robbery at a Holland bakery. Deputies were called to Ryke's Bakery in Holland around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a robbery. The store had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect fled in...
WWMT
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday night, after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. Both drivers involved were taken to the hospital with injuries, one of whom was listed in series condition police said. Stolen vehicle: Three...
WWMT
Multiple stolen items found at Comstock Township residence, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies found multiple stolen items, including two stolen vehicles on Monday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were in the area of E MN Avenue and S 29th Street when they found a travel trailer behind a residence in the area of S 29th Street, according to the sheriff's office.
WWMT
Traffic stop nets more than $50,000 in stolen checks
WEST MICHIGAN — Two men were arrested in Ottawa County on Dec 3rd in connection with a large-scale stolen check investigation, after police say they found them in possession of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen business checks. Deputies had been called out early that morning on a...
WWMT
Calhoun County deputy helps man in cold weather, provides medical assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Tuesday morning, a 69-year-old man was found lying on the ground in the area of Begg Park located in the City of Springfield, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department. He was found by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Deputy Maccah Mcghee. The man walked away from...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
WWMT
Three Rivers man arrested for alleged theft of vehicle in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Portage, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old was found driving the stolen car on North Avenue near South 29th Street in Pavilion Township at 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said. Second Kalamazoo...
WWMT
AG Nessel: Monitoring reports of interference on prop 2 and 3 vote recounts
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials are conducting a partial recount of two ballot proposals voted on in November. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has received reports on the interference, according to a statement released Wednesday. A few Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo County are working on recounting votes for proposal...
WWMT
Bronson Healthcare names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a national search, Joseph du Lac was chosen to serve as a senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Battle Creek hospital, according to Bronson Healthcare in a release Tuesday. Du Lac is expected to oversee operations and build key community relationships...
WWMT
Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize 2.0 is coming to Grand Rapids next fall. The iconic West Michigan event is scheduled to take place Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023, a representative from Artprize 2.0 said in a release Wednesday. Grand Rapids faces lawsuit: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100...
WWMT
Experts examine potential impact of looming strike with Ascension Borgess nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Thursday, Ascension Borgess nurses in Kalamazoo will meet with hospital officials for another round of negotiations. Negotiations start at 9 a.m. “The nurses are very angry, how the hospital treated us during the pandemic, so our nurses are ready to walk the picket line,” said Jamie Brown from the Michigan Nurses Association. “This is the furthest step we've taken, and hopefully we're nearing the end.”
WWMT
Local organization gives back to nonprofits in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
WEST MICHIGAN — Spherion Battle Creek is looking to give back during this holiday season through their annual giveback program. Two $500 checks were presented Tuesday to a couple of non-profit organizations in West Michigan, The Haven of Rest Ministries and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Spherion's Community Giveback Program...
WWMT
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo to host Community Arts Awards
RICHLAND, Mich. — Since 1985, the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo has honored local artists, arts organizations and supporters with its Community Arts Awards. On Wednesday, the group is scheduled to host its award ceremony at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine Arts, the council said in a release.
