Cleveland, OH

Former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield signs with Los Angeles Rams

By Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

Baker Mayfield has a new home.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Browns is heading to Los Angeles to play for the Rams, according to multiple reports. He was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

It's an interesting landing spot or Mayfield, 27. A year after winning the Super Bowl, the Rams are currently 3-9 this season and have lost six consecutive games.

The Rams will have to pay Mayfield the remainder of his contract this season.

Deshaun Watson: Kevin Stefanski confident Deshaun Watson will improve from Browns debut

Browns injury news: LInebacker Sione Takitaki out for the season with a torn ACL

Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve with a spinal cord contusion. His backup, John Wolford went 14 for 26 for 178 yards and two interceptions on Sunday in a 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford may not play again this season even though he's eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 17.

There's an even bigger twist to Mayfield landing in Los Angeles — which he's expected to do tonight, according to ESPN. He could potentially start the Rams' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield signs with Los Angeles Rams

