Who should be the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week?

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago
The best players rose to the occasion in big playoff football games and several are among the finalists for the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week.

The Caller-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will close on Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

Refugio's Isaiah Avery caught an 87-yard touchdown on fourth-and-12 with the season hanging in the balance to propel the Bobcats past nemesis Shiner and into the state semifinals.

Veterans Memorial's Christian Sabsook recovered a fumble and caught two touchdowns for Veterans Memorial, including a 92-yard catch-and-run as the Eagles won Region IV-5A Division I for the second time in three seasons, holding off PSJA North.

Stellar basketball tournament performances included Gregory-Portland's Jordan Malone, Aransas Pass' George Acosta and Bishop's Logan Borchardt.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at ctsports@caller.com, by messaging the Caller-Times through its Facebook page, or on Twitter @CallerSports.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote on caller.com or below.

THIS WEEK'S NOMINEES

• George Acosta, Aransas Pass boys basketball — Acosta put up points in bunches tallying 97 points over five games last week including 29 points against Hallettsville in the Best of the Bay tournament.

• Isaiah Avery, Refugio football — Avery made the catch of the season for Refugio, a miraculous 87-yard touchdown reception on fourth down to propel the Bobcats past nemesis Shiner and to the Region IV title.

• Logan Borchardt, Bishop girls basketball — Borchardt led the Badgers with 95 points last week as state-ranked Bishop played in the Border Olympics.

• Jordan Malone, Gregory-Portland girls basketball — Malone totaled 87 points in five games for the Ladycats last week, including a 28-point effort against Cotulla.

• Ruben Medrano, Mathis boys basketball — Medrano was on fire last week, scoring 81 points over four games, including a 27-point outburst against Banquete, hitting six 3-pointers in the contest.

• Jayden Paluseo, Flour Bluff football — Paluseo threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns in a shootout loss to Liberty Hill in the Class 5A Division II regional finals.

• Mia Perez, Banquete girls basketball — Perez scored 56 points in four games for the Bulldogs.

• Christian Sabsook, Veterans Memorial football — Sabsook had two spectacular touchdown receptions for Veterans Memorial in its win against PSJA North, a 92-yard catch-and-run and a contested 25-yard grab in the corner of the end zone.

