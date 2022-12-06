ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Grisly New Details Emerge In Case Of Father Who Killed, Dismembered 11-Month-Old Daughter

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4KNl_0jZZXodR00 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini was brutally murdered by her father, Christopher Francisquini (R) Courtesy WFSB Screengrab

Grisly new details have been revealed in the case of a 31-year-old Connecticut father accused of strangling, stabbing, and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter.

Christopher Francisquini , 31, is accused of brutally murdering and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck, Connecticut.

The baby, identified as Camilla Francisquini, died of neck compressions and stab wounds, according to police.

Christopher Francisquini was arrested on Friday after the FBI searched for the suspect for nearly two weeks.

According to a copy of the 36-page arrest warrant obtained by Hartford Fox affiliate WTIC-TV, officers responded to a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 about a deceased child at a home located in 100 block of Millville Avenue where Francisquini lived with several family members, including Camilla Francisquini, his biological daughter, and Camilla’s mother.

Inside the home, officers discovered a “small child deceased with numerous stab and knife related wounds, as well as part(s) of the child’s body, had been separated from the main torso area,” the arrest warrant reportedly reads. Medics on the scene pronounced Camilla dead at approximately 11:46 a.m., according to WTIC-TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKIAA_0jZZXodR00 Camilla Francisquini

In the news: Georgia Teen Who Brutally Killed Grandfather In Florida, Now Charged With Raping The Man As He Died

A total of 30 items were reportedly collected from the house, including a pair of sneakers belonging to Francisquini, a section of carpet, a t-shirt, and a child’s sock, all covered in blood.

Camilla’s mother, identified in the warrant as Kristyl, reportedly told police that she, Francisquini, and Camilla lived in the home’s basement. When she came home from work the morning of Nov. 18, Kristyl reportedly said that Francisquini wouldn’t let her in the basement to change her clothes before going shopping in Waterbury.

As they drove to Waterbury, Francisquini was reportedly texting an unknown party about a mental health treatment facility. Kristyl reportedly said that she noticed Francisquini was sweating profusely, but said he did not appear to have any blood on his clothing.

The couple pulled in and parked at a PetSmart location, and Francisquini reportedly broke both his and Kristyl’s phones.

Kristyl went into the store and called a family member for a ride. When she went back outside, Francisquini and the car, which belonged to Francisquini’s father, were reportedly gone.

Upon returning home, Kristyl reportedly found the horrific murder scene and dialed 911.

According to WTIC-TV, after leaving PetSmart, Francisquini reportedly went to an apartment in Waterbury. The person he was looking for was not there, but several other individuals he knew, but hadn’t seen in years, let him in the apartment.

Those individuals told police that Francisquini appeared to be “excessively sweaty” and tried to sell them his father’s car.

In the news: Minneapolis Will Pay $600,000 To George Floyd Protesters Who Were Injured In 2020

One of the residents said Francisquini used his phone to create several social media accounts before borrowing a sweatshirt and leaving.

When Francisquini’s father’s car was found abandoned along I-91 in New Haven, investigators recovered 13 pieces of evidence from inside, including a knife that is believed to be the murder weapon.

Traces of blood were also found on the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to police.

Kristyl reportedly told police that Francisquini is bipolar and likely not taking medication, adding that the two argued “constantly.” She said he was “always hearing things,” including voices that, “told him to kill his father.”

Kristyl and Francisquini’s father told police that he was a good and loving father with no history of abusing Camilla, according to the outlet.

Another relative reportedly informed police that she’d spoken to Francisquini recently, and he’d mentioned that his mental health was not well and that he was hearing voices, adding that he had urges to lash out violently but promised never to act on the impulses.

Francisquini appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday for a bond hearing where he was upbraided by the presiding judge, according to a report from Hartford CBS affiliate WFSB.

The judge added that Francisquini was out on bond for previous felony charges at the time of the alleged murder.

In the news: Parents And Their 12-Year-Old Girl Identified In Florida Gulf Plane Crash

“This is truly a horrific crime of unfathomable nature; he has several cases pending, most are felonies, several in other courts, and several failures to appear as well. He posted $350,000 and was out when this new horrific crime occurred,” Judge Joseph Schwartz reportedly said before addressing Francisquini directly.

“You present a uniquely significant flight risk, and that’s compounded by the particularly new crime, in additional to the other crimes that your charged and the length you went to avoid apprehension and detention, not only in the news case, but the other cases you failed to come to court on in Bridgeport and Milford, with failures to appear, I believe a bond of substantial nature is warranted to protect the public so like nothing like this can happen during the duration of this case.”

Francisquini’s bond at $5 million, and he is still behind bars, scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 21.

